Santa and His Airstream Are Headed for Huntington Beach

What to Know Pacific City, across from Huntington Beach Pier

Santa visits kick off on Friday, Nov. 26

Photo packages begin at $39.99; advance reservations recommended

Fir trees, a comfy chair, some plaid wallpaper, a fireplace?

It's hard for anyone to truly state, definitively, that they know all about Santa's style. After all, Mr. Claus famously travels the world, and we can only imagine that his personal quarters boast a host of design details, the sort of fun and funky decorations that help the Jolly Old Elf stay particularly sparkly.

And when visiting California?

Surely the famously festive fellow elects to go with a sweet setting that has a bit of sunshine, adventure, and salty-of-air flair.

Few things reflect those qualities like a vintage trailer, the sort of on-the-go Airstream that is all about reaching the next sunset, the next horizon, the next happy place.

Santa's happy place, at least for a few weeks, will be Pacific City near Huntington Beach Pier. He'll be meeting with people at the beach-close location, to snap pictures and maybe hear a wish or two, and in the background?

You guessed it: A rockin' Airstream, just the colorful and quirky ride you'd like to see Kris Kringle enjoying while calling upon Surf City.

Santa Claus will appear in front of the awning-adorable trailer beginning on Friday, Nov. 26, and special "Cool Yule" doings will dot the schedule, including dance performances, an appearance by local tuba pros (as part of TubaChristmas), and craft stations for kids.

"At Pacific City, we've really embraced the fact that we have a one-of-a-kind iconic Southern California location, and we've worked that SoCal feeling into all of the center’s holiday décor, including our very creative Santa set, which features a rosy, happy Santa Claus sitting on the porch outside his warmly decorated oceanfront Airstream trailer," says Jennifer Williams, Marketing Director for the shopping center.

"Kids and their families will truly treasure this very unique encounter with Santa as well as the incredible lineup of holiday-themed activities we have in store for them throughout our Black Friday 'Cool Yule' Santa’s arrival celebration."

Whenever you plan to visit, advance reservations are highly recommended. Do consult the times, dates, and need-to-know details before booking, just to make sure your Santa time flies as smoothly as a reindeer taking to the skies.