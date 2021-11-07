An ‘Elf'-Tastic Adventure Awaits Families in Pomona

What to Know Fairplex in Pomona

Through Jan. 2, 2022

$39.95 adult, $34.95 child (ages 3-12); food and drink are additional

Journeys are at the heart of every Christmassy cameo made by "The Elf on the Shelf," when you pause to think about it.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Even the smallest of journeys counts here. For example? Your child may journey from one room to another, or up the stairs or into the kitchen, to find exactly where the impish North Pole ambassador is located on any given December morning.

So taking a larger journey, one that involves moving by and through a host of holiday-sparkly, ultra-illuminated outdoor scenarios, feels just right. And that's what Southern California families are now doing, through Jan. 2, 2022, at Fairplex in Pomona.

For "The Elf on the Shelf's Magical Holiday Journey" is offering oodles of holiday enchantment, thanks to a starlit story that features everyone's favorite stocking-capped, playful-of-spirit icon.

This iconic elf first debuted in a 2005 book penned by mother-and-daughter team Carol Aebers and Chanda Bell.

Since his literary debut, this celebrated Santa's helper has popped up in countless homes, all to keep a keen eye on what's up on behalf of Kris Kringle, who has plenty to do as Christmas draws near.

Not only does this shelf-favoring elf keep a warm and friendly watch on various domestic scenes, but he regularly finds himself in numerous humorous predicaments, those small-scaled sticky wickets which have been colorfully cataloged on social media in recent years.

But 2020 was a big year for this industrious elf, for a drive-thru "Magical Journey" popped up in Pomona, and other cities, all to give fans of the figure a chance to see all sorts of elfly doings in real life.

And now those elvish occurrences are again sparkling, but with a twist: This adventure is no longer a drive-thru, but one that invites visitors to stroll by a line-up of lively displays and installations.

Installations that feature festive elves and a sweet storyline: Visitors will "... 'shrink down' to elf size and embark on a quest with Scout Elf Tiny Tinkerman to raise Christmas Spirit and get the sleigh back on track."

Is your kin up to this oh-so-important errand? Then don a tinselly scarf, and your favorite elf hat or reindeer sweater, and find your tickets here.

Adding extra mirth to the gleeful goings-on?

There's a Christmas village on the airy grounds, one that has sips and bites for purchase. Oh yes, and an ice rink, too, for everyone knows that elves do adore a spin around the cold top now and then.

Elves on shelves will soon return to area households as the yuletide season kicks off, but finding the cheery chance to encounter some of these sweet superstars in Pomona?

It can make the heart glow as strongly as Rudolph's nose. Ho, ho, go to this site for more elvish info pronto.