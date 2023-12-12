Santa Diver, ‘snow,' and splashy fun: Celebrate the Aquarium Holidays in Long Beach

What to Know Aquarium Holidays at the Aquarium of the Pacific

Santa Diver is stopping by at select times on weekends through Dec. 23

Timed tickets will be required from Dec. 26 through Jan. 1, 2024

The Aquarium of the Pacific's 25th anniversary may have arrived earlier in 2023, with splashy and celebratory aplomb, but an assortment of festivities is still going strong.

One major draw during December?

It's Santa Diver, which is, yes, a diver who is rocking colorful Santa-inspired wear. But you don't need to go to the edge of the Pacific to see this seasonal sight: Santa Diver appears, on select dates, in the aquarium's spectacular centerpiece, the super-big Honda Blue Cavern.

And we do mean "super-big": The massive tank is "(m)odeled after Blue Cavern Point, a kelp forest on the northeastern coast of Santa Catalina Island." It's the impressive and stunning home to all sorts of gill-rocking wonders, from the giant sea bass to the leopard shark.

And, of course, Santa Diver, a jolly figure who stops by on select December weekends to feed the capacious cavern's fishies and interact with human fans (through the huge glass wall, of course).

Other holiday-themed happenings and sights, like "snowfall" inside the Great Hall, shopping, treats for the otters, and decorations, also festoon the schedule. The Pacific Pals will also visit the aquarium on select dates.

Something to keep in mind if you plan on visiting the Long Beach destination later in the month? Timed tickets will be required from Dec. 26 through Jan. 1, 2024.

And coming up on New Year's Eve?

A special Night Dive for the 18-and-over set. Exhibits will be open, except for the Lorikeet Forest, though lights will be dimmed at 10:30 p.m. "to ensure the animals get a good night's sleep."

Dive into all the information you need on the Aquarium of the Pacific site.