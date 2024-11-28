Happy Thanksgiving from the giant sparkly Pacific Wheel turkey

What to Know The Pacific Wheel celebrates Thanksgiving

Holiday symbols will shimmer on the side of the solar-powered attraction from sunset to midnight on Nov. 27 and 28

Pacific Park in Santa Monica Pier

Some of the most fanciful and enormous figures of Thanksgiving roll through New York City on the morning of November's fourth Thursday, all to pay eye-popping homage to the holiday.

But Southern California also has its sizable symbols of the season, if you know where to turn your gaze after the gravy and leftover stuffing has been properly stowed.

And gazes shall be turned to Pacific Park's world-famous Pacific Wheel, on the evenings of Nov. 27 and 28.

Turkeys standing several stories high will grace the glitterful Santa Monica Pier wonder, a solar-powered attraction that boasts 174,000 LED lights.

These turkeys dance, by the way, adding movement to the mondo ride.

Look also for the hues associated with the season, the reds and oranges that add autumnal warmth to our decorations and celebrations.

While there is a fee to ride the Pacific Wheel, if you're there in person, you can watch the show from home, or wherever you are Thanksgiving-ing, via the free webcam.