Santa's mountain hangout will soon brim with pumpkin joy and fall-flavored fun

We've never interviewed Rudolph on the tasty topic of pumpkins, and whether reindeer, specifically the magical, flying variety, are partial to snacking upon all of the fruit's goopy, beta-carotene-licious guts.

But we do know that non-enchanted deer will sup upon squashes, making us feel confident that the red-nosed superstar and his antlered squad are gobbling gourds up at the North Pole.

Down here in Southern California, we can find our own pumpkin-y pleasures set against a North Pole-like backdrop. It's SkyPark at Santa's Village we're ho-ho-ho-ing about, of course, our area's charming take on Santa's snow-capped town, a place that will soon be brimming with bright pumpkins and the pleasures of autumn.

Nope, Rudolph and his buddies won't be there — we suspect they're busy playing reindeer games ahead of the busy holiday season — but other yuletide sights will weave through the fall-fun festivities at SkyPark at Santa's Village.

Pumpkin in the Pines, the attraction's merry mash-up between October's orange-hued allure and Christmas-inspired sights, will pop up at the Lake Arrowhead-close destination over a few special weekends.

The first date is Oct. 7, the final wrap-up is Oct. 29, and securing your ticket in advance is as important as hanging out stockings for Santa on Christmas Eve.

Beyond the plentiful pumpkins, what else does the autumn event offer?

Costume contests, because trying out your costume weeks before Halloween is always a smart plan, and trick-or-treating, yay, pumpkin painting, and a Sleepy Hollow Puppet Show, which is more about the sweet smiles than the spooky startles.

A "Fantom Forest" will materialize on select dates, for eekier thrills, and other special events will haunt the schedule; just check the site before booking your admission.

Fall-themed treats will be for sale, too, if you want to snack upon October-style eats while strolling by cottages inspired by the yuletide.

Call it a quirky combo, pumpkins at a place known for gingerbread and cocoa. But don't ponder its offbeat character for too long: This popular offering is only happening over four October weekends.