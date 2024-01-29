Say ‘hey' to the migrating Grays at this whale-y fun Dana Point festival

What to Know Dana Point Festival of Whales

March 1-3, 2024

The Magical Migration Parade is one highlight; several ocean-close activities will make a splash throughout the weekend

We're not sure what "hey" might be in the language of the gray whale, that gentle and giant wonder of the ocean.

We don't even want to be close enough to greet the grays, as they've got important places to be, but we can celebrate the timeless moment of their coast-close passage with an on-land lark.

And what a lark the Dana Point Festival of Whales is, with its multiple educational offerings, whale-watching tours, and the Magical Migration Parade.

The playful procession, with its oversized whale, turtle, and shark balloons, colorful vintage cars, marching bands, and sea-inspired floats, has long been a crowd favorite at the festival, which is diving into its 53rd celebration.

But there are other pursuits throughout the three-day delight, including a street fair, the chance to admire art in an alfresco setting, shopping opportunities, and spots to soak up cetacean knowledge.

For while cars and paintings and ice cream cones and other goodies may capture visitors' fancies, it is all about the colossal critter at the heart of the festival.

There's loads of pay-nothing fun during the March-starting celebration — the dates are March 1 through 3, by the by — but if you're keen to take a whale-watching excursion, you can for a fee.

Consider booking your whale-watching trip in advance, as the festival bustles with people who'd love to spy a spout in the watery distance, and not just the adorable balloons dotting the parade route.