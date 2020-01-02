Sea Ocean Critters, Save Money

What to Know Friday, Jan. 3 from 5 to 8 p.m.

$19.95

Long Beach

There may be more fish in the sea, in any given situation in this life, but you do have to keep an eye out when it comes to those oh-so-sweet, wallet-wonderful Discounted Late Nights at the Aquarium of the Pacific.

The money-saving nights never seem to swim away for long, and, if you keep watch, you'll see another one breach, or come ashore, before too much time as passed.

And there's one wriggling onto the sand right now, hurrah, meaning that if you get to the Long Beach emporium o' fishdom on the evening of Friday, Jan. 3, you'll save.

The price for a Discounted Late Night?

It's $19.95 after 5 p.m. on Jan. 3, and the aquarium will stay open through to 8 o'clock, which means you have three splashy hours to admire various otters, turtles, and a whole host of pincer-rocking, fin-fabulous critters (general admission for the aquarium, by the by, is usually $34.95 for an adult).

One thing to keep in mind? The Lorikeet Forest will be closed for the evening, but if you're hoping to actually touch a shark or coo over a crab, that can happen.

And if you can't make it on the night of Jan. 3? Check it out: There's a web special on now, one that will save you five bucks, whenever you choose to go.