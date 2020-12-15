Seasonal Songs Fill ‘Holidaze Harmony,' a Virtual Concert

What to Know World premiere: Dec. 16 at 7 p.m.

On-demand available: Dec. 17-20

$35 per household for the world premiere; $29 on-demand

The autumn, especially from early October to the final day of the year, is when live performance, theater, comedy, and cabaret really seem to hit a happy zenith.

But it is around the middle part of December when a bouquet of Christmas-inspired shows, the sorts of song-filled experiences that raise outlooks, spirits, and the general hope, seem to flower on the stages of Southern California.

If you're missing that ebullient experience as 2020 winds down, and you'd love to see two stellar artists singing, chatting, and delivering the sorts of performances that make the season sparkle, there is something special happening on a stage in Burbank.

It's "Holidaze Harmony," an hour-long seasonal spectacular starring Broadway stars Kamilah Marshall (NBC's "Hairspray Live!") and Terron Brooks (NBC's "The Temptations").

The show will have its world premiere from the Garry Marshall Theatre in Burbank on Dec. 16, with on-demand performances available from Dec. 17-20, 2020.

"What a journey this has been to take our show to the next level," Terron Brooks said about the show he co-created with lifelong best friend Kamilah Marshall.

"It’s still all the banter and bloopers that make us… us. We still reinvent holiday songs in our Kamilah and Terron way. But this year, we even shocked ourselves."



Kamilah added, "This experience has been a blessing. We cannot wait for folks in every corner of the world to have the chance to join us this Christmas."

This is the first virtual show from the theater, which hopes to produce more watch-at-home treats for the audiences of Southern California as well as fans located around the globe.

Live performances have changed in 2020, but the heart and humor that performers display is still strong, even under today's challenging circumstances.

Find the fun and festiveness in the season, enjoy the work of two superb singers, and help support an independent theater, too, by checking out the first of more-to-come livestream concerts.