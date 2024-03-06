Shake Shack has a quirky freebie in the works, based on the length of the Oscar show

What to Know Shake Shack's big Oscar promotion runs from March 11 through 18

The company is predicting the length, to the minute, of the Academy Awards show on March 10

If the show runs over 3:31, a Chicken Shack will be free with a $10 purchase during the above dates; if it is under, the SmokeShack is the freebie (with a $10 purchase, yep); the code is BIGWINS

Movie mavens do love making their Oscar predictions, from who will win, to who will win again, to who should win, to who might sit in the front row, second row, or steal all of the thunder on the red carpet.

But our guesses extend even further when it comes to Tinseltown's toniest to-do: We'll make fashion-based wagers — what movie star will choose which designer — and speculate about the style of the set; be it sedate, glittering, or a bit of both. (Fingers crossed, of course, for outlandish opulence.)

One of the most heated arenas for Oscar-based guesstimation, though, has to be how long the show might run, from the opening orchestral notes to the final, all-important credits. (Surely sticking around to see the talented people who stage the splashy, well-choreographed affair is a must for every viewer.)

Getting into this lighthearted speculative swing is Shake Shack, the started-in-New-York, now-in-Los-Angeles burger-making powerhouse.

Shake Shack is one of the piquant players at Night at the Museum, the annual Oscars-viewing party at The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, so you can bet the company has a keen interest in the show, or telecast if you prefer to be a bit traditional with your nomenclature.

Here's what Shake Shack has planned, and do stay with us, because there is a free Chicken Shack or SmokeShack in the works, at least if you spend $10 and use the code BIGWINS.

First up: This deal is not happening on the evening of the Oscars, which is Sunday, March 10. Rather, you'll want to look to March 11 through 18 to score your savory deal. Repeat: This deal does not kick off on Oscar Sunday but rather the following day.

Shake Shack is predicting that the Oscars will run for three hours and 31 minutes, a guess made with the help of the marketing agency Known, "which uses custom modeling incorporated both recency-weighted time series and 'show-component' (e.g., host, presentations, performances, ads, etc.) analysis to predict length based on publicly available data."

If the show wraps before the 3:31 mark, guests who order at a Shake Shack kiosk or via the company's website from March 11-18, and spend $10, and use the code BIGWINS, will enjoy a complimentary Chicken Shack.

If the show passes the 3:31 mark, the March 11-18 freebie, once the guest spends $10, is a SmokeShack (again, the code at checkout is BIGWINS).

If the show is right on the 3:31 button, keep an eye on Shake Shack's social media for further flavorful details about what freebies might be in store.

This isn't the only appetizing Oscar offer afoot: Shake Shack has invited the 2024 nominees in "all credited categories" to enjoy a complimentary ShackBurger at the West Hollywood location on March 10 (just be sure to tuck some identification in your tuxedo or gown pocket).

Also? The West Hollywood location will be dressed to the nummy nines on March 10, with Oscar-ready touches like a red carpet and "big bright lights."