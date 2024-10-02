Seafoodies, dive into SHRIMPFEST24 at San Pedro Fish Market

What to Know The kick-off event at the Wilmington restaurant is Oct. 11

Oct. 18 is the date for the San Pedro celebration

The "Long Beach Finale" happens Oct. 25

$69.99 (this does not include tax or tip)

October, for many people, takes its flavorful inspiration from pumpkins, apples, and the sweeter side of the spice cabinet.

But there are foodies — or shall we say "seafoodies" — around Southern California who approach the tenth month with a hefty dollop of tartar sauce and a squeeze of lemon.

That's because the start of fall around our ocean-adjacent region is very much about seafood celebrations, from the traditional lobster cook-outs of September to the major festivals of October, including the Harbor & Seafood Festival in Santa Barbara and Off the Hook Seafood Festival at Santa Monica Pier.

San Pedro Fish Market is also in the swing of this briny season, or shall we say, "in the swim," thanks to the tangy return of the company's popular shrimp-themed special events.

SHRIMPFEST24 is diving into all three locations, with a special happening set for Wilmington Oct. 11, San Pedro on Oct. 18, and Long Beach on the final Friday of October, the 25th.

Those World Famous Shrimp Trays, a sizable, shrimp-filled dish that is synonymous with the company, will be a tempting centerpiece of the "unique, all-inclusive dining experiences."

The seafood is cooked right there, adding to the party-like spirit of SHRIMPFEST24, and live music will up the convivial atmosphere. Other nice perks, like location-exclusive dishes, will pop up during the festival, so be sure to check ahead to find out what each eatery is offering.

"Kings of FI$H," the new Amazon Prime Video docuseries, is behind the cinematic vibe of the upcoming celebration. Cast members will stop by the Wilmington kick-off on Oct. 11 to meet diners.

"Fresh! Seafood! Action!" is the 2024 theme of the SHRIMPFEST24, in fact, another nod to the series.

For tickets, details, and to be in the swim at one of SoCal's shrimpiest celebrations, check out the SHRIMPFEST24 site now.