Sides and Savings Rule Ten Days of Dog Haus Deals

What to Know Oct. 21-30, 2020

Each day has a different deal (Oct. 25: buy a Haus item and get a free six-ounce Haus Chili)

Participating locations only; see italics below for more details

A 10th anniversary is such a big deal that doing it up right can mean adding a few days onto the celebration.

For example?

Over at your local Dog Haus, there was a Haus Dog giveaway that started on Oct. 11, all to honor the 10th anniversary of the haute hub of local frankfurters, which got its start in the Crown City in 2010.

But clearly that really good giveaway, which treated people using the Dog Haus app to the filling freebie, wasn't enough for the company.

So on Oct. 21, right through to the 30th, prepare for ten tasty days of deals at select Dog Haus locations.

A few SoCal-based Dog Haus restaurants are not in the swing, so check before you go.

Local participating stores including Dog Haus Burbank, Dog Haus Alhambra, Dog Haus Canoga Park, and Dog Haus North Hollywood, just to name a few. (The Dog Haus locations in Carson, Hollywood, Koreatown, Palmdale, and Thousand Oaks are not participating, do keep in mind.)

Each day has a different theme. On the first day of the series, Oct. 21? You'll score a free Kids Meal if you buy a Haus item.

Buy a Haus item on Oct. 22 and you'll get a gratis order of Cheese Tots or Fries.

And on Oct. 25? Order and pay for your chosen Haus goodie and snag a six-ounce side of free Haus Chili.

A best bet? Keep an eye on the Dog Haus social pages, or download the app, to find out the theme for each day. For each day, from Oct. 21-30, will spotlight a new special.

Happy 10th to a hearty SoCal favorite, a place that's kept frankfurter fans bunning, er, running for more. And happy us, getting the chance to get to know a bevy of solid sides, like Cheese Tots, all while scoring a deal.

Mmm, Cheese Tots.