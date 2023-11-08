Skate just blocks from the beach at Santa Monica's twirl-iest seasonal rink

What to Know Ice at Santa Monica

The outdoor attraction at Fifth and Arizona is open through Jan. 15; the grand opening is happening on Nov. 9, 2023 (free skating is part of the fun)

$20 per one-hour session (skate rental included); gloves and socks are additional

Skating across the whole width of the Pacific Ocean, perhaps with a pirouette or two around its mid-point, sounds like something best performed in a daydream or storybook. But here's some happy news: You can don ice-ready blades and take a few twirls near the Big Blue, or, rather, a few blocks away.

For when November arrives, so does a quaint outdoor ice rink, a frosty favorite that has returned to Downtown Santa Monica over several seasons.

It's Ice at Santa Monica, and it made its 2023 debut on Nov. 1. But the grand opening is still ahead, a party that is synonymous with free skating, so stop by the rink on Nov. 9 if you'd like to take a complimentary turn out on the ice.

No worries if you can't make the official kick-off: Ice will be open through Jan. 15, 2023, and while nightly skating will rule much of the calendar, so will special events.

An ABBA Disco Night shimmies on Nov. 15, PRIDE will be in the spotlight on Nov. 22, and an adorable pet pageant is the cuddly to-do on Nov. 29. December events include an Ugly Holiday Sweater gathering, an ode to Taylor Swift's birthday, a BeyHive Ball, a Hanukkah event, and New Year's Eve.

Eye the full line-up of happenings here.

A one-hour session is $20, including skate rental, but if you need socks or gloves, those are available for additional prices.

It's one of Southern California's most venerable rinks, a holiday-cool confection that gives beach buffs the chance to trade in the sand and sun for sweaters and scarves.