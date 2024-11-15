Holiday merriment enjoys an early start at SkyPark at Santa's Village

What to Know The Holiday Season at SkyPark at Santa's Village

Nov. 14-Jan. 5, 2025 (select dates)

$79 and up (adult); other ticketing tiers are available; some special events, like Breakfast with Santa, are separately ticketed

Check the weather for possible closures as well as roads up to the Lake Arrowhead-close attraction

So many of the thrilling stories that swirl, like snowflakes, around Santa Claus involve inclement wintry weather, those snowy squalls that may or may not prevent his magical sleigh from taking flight.

We should take inspiration from these tales as we plan our trip up the mountain, to a tree-tastic and serene spot near Lake Arrowhead where SkyPark at Santa's Village has held charming court since its 2016 reopening.

For sure, this adorable midcentury attraction, which was revived in 2016 after being closed for many years, is looking ahead to a robust and rosy-cheeked Holiday Season, which kicked off Nov. 14.

But revelers should always check the weather first, much like Santa does, this time of year.

In fact, the destination will close Nov. 15 due to a soggy and chilly forecast.

But once the wetness is on its way, the fun will be festive again at the upper-elevation destination, a wholesome wonderland that takes its style notes from the North Pole.

It's a place known for its cute cottages, character cameos, and memorable offerings, like Breakfast with Santa and Tea with Mrs. Claus.

Other diversions include toot-toot Northwoods Express, the Silver Bells skating rink, live entertainment, seasonal treats for sale, and the Village of Lights.

All of the yuletide joy is flowering on select dates through Jan. 5, 2025. As Christmas gets closer, more dates appear on the calendar, and booking your admission during those popular weeks is always recommended.

In addition to checking the weather, keeping a watch on the roads is important as winter approaches, too.

Just think like Santa Claus: Before he calls to his reindeer, he checks an app to know what the snowcast might be.

Now there's "snow" more reason to delay things further: Take a peek at all of the peppermint-scented sweetness brewing at SkyPark at Santa's Village this holiday season.