Food & Drink

Appetites get eerie at Smorgasburg LA's ‘Spookysburg Skeletons Feast'

Haunt ROW DTLA for "Trick-or-EATing" fun and a big "Prize Boo-nanza" on the last Sunday of October.

By Alysia Gray Painter

Smorgasburg LA

What to Know

  • Spookysburg Skeletons Feast
  • Smorgasburg LA
  • ROW DTLA
  • Sunday, Oct. 27
  • 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Free entry and parking
  • Costume contests (with prizes), special spooky foodstuffs, and other seasonal sighs will festoon the weekly Arts District pop-up

If ever there was a week to pull out the luscious, over-the-top, kinda-fake-but-kinda-extremely-real term "candylicious," it is the final stretch of October.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

We're living in considerably candylicious times, in short, and our candy-laden days easily top the candy-lush periods of mid-February — yes, Valentine's Day — and the last part of December.

Some of us, however, like our spooky October fun vibes to arrive not wrapped in a little neon paper package but rather on a plate or dish or container containing heartier, lunch-type fare.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Where, though, can one find the whimsy of the season woven through an unsweet, oh-so-savory dish in the days ahead of Halloween?

Look to Smorgasburg LA at ROW DTLA, or, should we say, "Spookysburg," which is what the outdoor food market charmingly becomes as Halloween nears.

The free-to-enter market is staging a Spookysburg Skeletons Feast on Oct. 27, "... a full takeover with thrilling vendor and bar specials, a Prize Boo-nanza, costume contests, trick-or-EATing for the 1st hour in the shopping aisle, and much much more!"

The Scene

Want to find new things to do in Los Angeles? The Scene's lifestyle stories have you covered. Here's your go-to source on where the fun is across SoCal and for the weekend.

Food & Drink 1 hour ago

Goldfish is changing its name for a little while — here's why

San Gabriel Valley 17 hours ago

San Gabriel's free Fall Fun Festival has games, treats, and autumn joy

Among the goodies you'll be able to purchase, if you're feeling the frightful foodie spirit?

All About the Cinnamon will be serving up the Spooky Buns, Champ Spooky Fries will be on the menu at Champignon Eats, and Saulitos BBQ will have Mummy Dogs.

Other vendors will be making monstrously yummy fare, so check in at various booths as you stroll the capacious market.

But it isn't just about the chilling chow at Spookysburg Skeleton Feast: Special happenings will be afoot, like an appearance by the California Wildlife Federation, Open Gallery's live print screening, and the Costume Surfing Booth from Surf Bus.

It's a sunny and scrumptious and sup-focused spin on the spookiest occasion, one that has plenty of not-so-villainous vittles to enjoy as you show off your cool and/or quirky costume a few days ahead of Halloween proper.

There's lots more materializing at the Arts District destination during the Spookysburg celebration; find out a few details, if you're feeling brave, now.

This article tagged under:

Food & DrinkHalloweenArts District
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us