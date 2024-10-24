What to Know Spookysburg Skeletons Feast

Smorgasburg LA

ROW DTLA

Sunday, Oct. 27

10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Free entry and parking

Costume contests (with prizes), special spooky foodstuffs, and other seasonal sighs will festoon the weekly Arts District pop-up

If ever there was a week to pull out the luscious, over-the-top, kinda-fake-but-kinda-extremely-real term "candylicious," it is the final stretch of October.

We're living in considerably candylicious times, in short, and our candy-laden days easily top the candy-lush periods of mid-February — yes, Valentine's Day — and the last part of December.

Some of us, however, like our spooky October fun vibes to arrive not wrapped in a little neon paper package but rather on a plate or dish or container containing heartier, lunch-type fare.

Where, though, can one find the whimsy of the season woven through an unsweet, oh-so-savory dish in the days ahead of Halloween?

Look to Smorgasburg LA at ROW DTLA, or, should we say, "Spookysburg," which is what the outdoor food market charmingly becomes as Halloween nears.

The free-to-enter market is staging a Spookysburg Skeletons Feast on Oct. 27, "... a full takeover with thrilling vendor and bar specials, a Prize Boo-nanza, costume contests, trick-or-EATing for the 1st hour in the shopping aisle, and much much more!"

Among the goodies you'll be able to purchase, if you're feeling the frightful foodie spirit?

All About the Cinnamon will be serving up the Spooky Buns, Champ Spooky Fries will be on the menu at Champignon Eats, and Saulitos BBQ will have Mummy Dogs.

Other vendors will be making monstrously yummy fare, so check in at various booths as you stroll the capacious market.

But it isn't just about the chilling chow at Spookysburg Skeleton Feast: Special happenings will be afoot, like an appearance by the California Wildlife Federation, Open Gallery's live print screening, and the Costume Surfing Booth from Surf Bus.

It's a sunny and scrumptious and sup-focused spin on the spookiest occasion, one that has plenty of not-so-villainous vittles to enjoy as you show off your cool and/or quirky costume a few days ahead of Halloween proper.

There's lots more materializing at the Arts District destination during the Spookysburg celebration; find out a few details, if you're feeling brave, now.