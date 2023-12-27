Snow tubes and starlight: Glow Tubing at Big Bear Snow Play to ‘wheeee' all week

What to Know Glow Tubing at Big Bear Snow Play

Glow Tubing will happen nightly through Jan. 6 (5 to 9 p.m.); after Jan. 6, Glow Tubing will return to a Friday, Saturday, and holiday schedule

$45; $30 small child ticket

The holidays, with their strings of bright bulbs, colorful decorations, and light-bright looks, fill us with all sorts of festive longings, including a wish that the whimsy will continue.

Alas: Holiday-style whimsy does have a way of concluding too soon, and the lights, bulbs, and seasonal gewgaws are taken down, sometimes immediately after Christmas.

But wait: There is a colorful spot up the mountain, a place that summons fun hues after the sun goes down. This isn't a decorated building or street, but rather a location devoted to recreation.

We are, of course, hinting at Big Bear Snow Play, that mountain-merry, snow-tube-tastic destination. And while snow-tubing is generally considered to be a daytime activity, the Big Bear-close destination offers a nighttime dimension for those who like to tube under a wash of greens, reds, and blues.

It's Glow Tubing, which is, yes, all about sailing down a snowy hill while the moon is high and deftly placed lights illuminate the area.

And while Big Bear Snow Play's glow-centered adventures usually happen on Fridays, Saturdays, and holidays during the winter season, there are more chances to glow tube in late December and early January.

This means that Glow Tubing is happening every night from Dec. 26 through Jan. 6, 2024 from 5 to 9 o'clock.

For more on tickets and what to expect, tube it over to this page now. And if you prefer traditional daytime snow tubing? That, too, can happen; just check hours, prices, and more-to-know before you go.