Snow Valley’s Hot (but Cold) January Deals

What to Know Bring a Friend offer is every weekday in January 2020 (except for Jan. 20). Your friend pays for lessons, you score a free lift ticket

Learn to Ski and Snowboard offer is every weekday in January 2020 (except Jan. 20). Buy a free lesson, get one free

Running Springs

Glance in the direction of the nearest weather report as the middle of January 2020 arrives and you'll see that shivery times are return, at least in the form of a wintry system blowing into Southern California.

This may turn your mind back up to the slopes, and skiing or snowboarding, but alas: You have never taken a lesson. Or, just perhaps, you have, but the friend you'd like to ski alongside? They've need their own lesson in skiing or riding.

There is a solution, or, rather, a pair of 'em, depending upon what you desire, at Snow Valley Mountain Resort in Running Springs.

The deal, which is happening each weekday in January, except for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, which is Monday the 20th? "Bring a Friend" who'd like to purchase a ski or snowboard session, where they can pick up the basics, and you'll get a free lift ticket.

The value of that ticket? If you're an adult, it would run you $72.

But perhaps you'd like to step into a pair of skis, or strap onto a snowboard, for the very first time. There's another deal, and it involves buying one "Learn to Ski/Snowboard" package and scoring a second one without paying.

There are some must-knows, like you and your also-just-learning pal will need to join the group lesson, which runs around 90 minutes, at the same time. It also includes a "complete ski/snowboard rental package," too.

'Tis the season, which would be winter, and it is the month, which is January, when we decide if this is the year we learn to ski or if we'd enjoy snowboarding. And, if we already do, that we might inspire a friend to learn the ways of the mountain.

For the finer and frostier points on both of the Snow Valley details, schuss over to the slope-sweet destination now.