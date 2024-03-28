Social Nature, a Descanso Gardens pop-up, will offer sips and snacks this spring and summer

What to Know A pop-up eatery and bar is now open at the La Cañada Flintridge garden

Open through Aug. 20, 2024, 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. daily

Social Nature will have Happy Hour specials every weekday, including 50% off nachos

Different places have different "go times," those intense periods when so many things seem to be occurring that it is difficult to know where to look.

A sizable garden is always experiencing "go time," even if, from the outside looking in, the leafy space seems especially serene. Flowers are bursting, events are on the calendar, and the peaceful place is experiencing growth, change, and new life, pretty much around the clock.

But the "go time" at Descanso Gardens seems to be super-charged at the point where March meets April.

The Technicolor tulip bloom is concluding, the scent of lilacs is beginning to waft, and the fruit trees? This is when vistas that look like real paintings begin to emerge, thanks to all of the delicate cherry blossoms.

Now the La Cañada Flintridge garden's "go time" has gotten even busier: A pop-up, tailored to guests coming to enjoy the warmer weather of spring and most of summer, is now open.

Social Nature includes a bar and a place for snacks and savory fare, like burgers. Located on the verdant Magnolia Lawn, the stop-and-sip-awhile spot is open from 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., each and every day, through August.

Upping Social Nature's easy-breezy atmosphere? Happy Hours specials each weekday afternoon from 4 to 6:30 p.m.; nachos and a few other goodies will be half-off, if you like to save money on melty-cheesy foods.

And, truly, that would be all of us, pretty much.

Take a peek at the pretty pop-up, a bustling part of a bustling, bloom-filled garden that is, most definitely, experiencing peak "go time" vibes, in so many ways, as April arrives.

Oh, as for finding the Magnolia Lawn? You won't have to venture far: You'll spy the cool green nook just after you saunter through the main gate.