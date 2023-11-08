Sock skating, a Kidspace tradition, skips the ice but boasts rink-style fun

What to Know Kidspace Children's Museum in Pasadena

"Winter Frolic" is open on select dates from Nov. 10 through Jan. 7, 2023 (limited hours on Nov. 11 due to a Rose Bowl Stadium event); advance tickets are recommended

$15.50 museum admission; $5 fee for sock skating; other activities, including the chance to build with "ice" blocks, are on the schedule

The ice, er, nice notion of an outdoor holiday skating rink, the kind of limited-time attraction that might briefly materialize in the parking lot of a shopping mall or near a park in November or December, is something that winter fans dream about.

But not every rink enthusiast is eager to give the classic cold surface a go; rather, they'd like to skip the whole shoes-with-blades bit and stay in their warm, comfy socks.

Socks and ice don't mix, of course — the cozy foot covers will go from snug to soggy in no time — but there is a rink where snuggly skating rules.

This adorable outdoor area may be found at Kidspace Children's Museum in Pasadena, a fun feature of the educational destination's Winter Frolic.

The holiday-inspired happening opens on Nov. 10, and, with it, the popular-with-tots socks-only skating rink.

Some time on the storybook-sweet rink is available for an additional fee, after your admission, so do plan on $5 per skater.

But the Winter Frolic has more to offer beyond the offbeat skating area, including a spot devoted to making sculptures with "ice" blocks (nope, they aren't ice but look like it). Ice fishing is another fanciful favorite, as is the fashion-fun opportunity to create a snowman's outfit.

That this wintry whimsy takes place in a pretty Pasadena locale, not far from Rose Bowl Stadium, only enhances the enchanted atmosphere.

Seeking some seasonal pursuits with the family, the kind of creative events that keep younger kids at the center of the adorable action?

Kidspace is the play-filled place for your little ones' cool cooler-weather adventure.