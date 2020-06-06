Spend World Oceans Day, Virtually, With the Aquarium

What to Know Monday, June 8, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Free

The Aquarium of the Pacific is temporarily closed

Even if you haven't dipped a toe in the foam lately, or left a few footprints in wet sand, you remain aware of, and even tuned into, the ocean's profound presence.

We could be a thousand miles from the shore, or just next door, but where we're physically located almost matters not: Humans have an enduring relationship with our planet's vast, deep, life-filled, and life-giving water, forever and always.

World Oceans Day, which is on June 8, serves as our reminder of this eternal relationship, a timely tug on the cord that extends from our nature-loving hearts to the Big Water, however far-off that Big Water might be.

The Aquarium of the Pacific will again be observing the occasion, "a global day of ocean celebration and collaboration for a better future."

And while past World Oceans Day events have taken place at the Long Beach destination, the 2020 happening will be fully online.

Ocean-themed art, made by you, will be one of the visual centerpieces of the celebration.

"What are you doing to help the ocean? The Aquarium encourages you to draw a picture, make a collage, chalk your sidewalk, post it on social media, tag the Aquarium, and use the hashtag #AOPWorldOceanDay."

"Some ideas include art of your favorite ocean animal, marine habitat, or ocean conservation action."

Otter, or, er, other events during the day will spotlight Otters & Conservation, as well as sharks and octopuses. Younger participants are definitely invited to the free fun, which will have an educational vibe.

But the ocean love doesn't have to stop after June 8 ends. The Aquarium of the Pacific continues to host an Online Academy, each weekday, for students; check out the daily schedule here.