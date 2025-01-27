Raise your light saber high: ‘Star Wars Nite' is alighting at Disneyland

What to Know Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite

Disneyland Park in Anaheim

April 8-May 6 (select nights)

Tickets go on sale to the public at 9 a.m. local time Jan. 30; a pre-sale will open to Inspire Magic Key annual pass holders Jan. 28 at 9 a.m. while all Magic Key holders can purchase tickets starting Jan. 29 at 9 a.m.

$169-$189; parking is additional

9 p.m. to 1 a.m.; "Star Wars Nite" guests may enjoy Disneyland Park starting at 6 p.m., three hours prior to the theme park closing

Maybe you have a quick Dagobah jaunt planned this winter, or you've penciled in a side trip to Tatooine.

Hitting Endor this time of year could be just the ticket, of course, though there are those who love to go full Hoth when the weather is brisk.

Wherever you're flying, you'll want to make plans to alight at Disneyland Park — located on Planet Earth, in the town of Anaheim in the state of California — for one of the most Force-tastic festivities in all of the land, and lands far beyond.

It's "Star Wars Nite," a starlit celebration created for Jedi, Wookiees, droids, and anyone else who loves the Star-Wars-verse and reveling in it at The Happiest Place on Earth.

Part of the "Disneyland After Dark" series, "Star Wars Nite" will feature a collection of galactic goodies and garb for purchase, including themed snacks, sips, and special merchandise.

The "Fans of the Force Cosmic Cavalcade," which wends along Main Street U.S.A., is a stirring centerpiece, as are the characters in costume and far-far-away photo opportunities.

The workshop involving how best to wield a light saber may help you brush up on your skills, while a DJ dance party is set to blast off during the bash.

And the attractions synonymous with "Star Wars," including "Rise of the Resistance"? Those will be open to revelers and "shorter wait times" may be a possibility.

There are eight "Star Wars" nights in all, and they'll be twinkling on select dates from April 8 through May 6.

A Force-filled fact to ponder? May 4 is "Star Wars Day," so count on the May 4 "Star Wars Nite" selling out faster than the Millennium Falcon completes the Kessel Run.

A pre-sale for Magic Key annual pass holders begins to roll out Jan. 28 and 29, with public tickets available for purchase Jan. 30.

Light up your saber and let the glow illuminate all of the ticket and event details on this page.