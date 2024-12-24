Visit Stars Hollow by way of Warner Bros. Studio during ‘Holidays Made Here'

The village of Stars Hollow is one of the central characters of "Gilmore Girls," the beloved television series that has become a must-watch, or rather must-rewatch, for devoted fans each fall and Christmas season.

It fits that pretty Stars Hollow became a star during the show, which ruled The WB, and the hearts and minds of its legion of devoted fans, back in the early part of this century. (And, of course, in the years to follow.)

The quaint Connecticut village seen in the credits and throughout the series was a nostalgic dream brought to life, thanks to the talented crew and the beautiful backlot of Warner Bros. Studio.

But Stars Hollow isn't gone for good; like Bedford Falls in "It's a Wonderful Life," the twinkly town is a rather magical spot, and it has rematerialized over a few fanciful December and January dates, all to give fans the chance to bask in its sweet Stars-Hollow-ness.

You can visit Stars Hollow during "Holidays Made Here," a special offering presented by the Warner Bros. Studio Tour.

Shimmering through Jan. 5, 2025, the happening whisks "Gilmore Girls" aficionados, and everyone who adores a charmingly dressed studio backlot, to Midwest Street, where a Stars Hollow sign, decorations, and other adornments pay tribute to the season.

Lorelai's house is one of the starry sights, and the show's super-cute gazebo, and the Luke's Diner sign will be on view during the holiday happening. And if you love Luke's, check out actor Scott Patterson's Scotty P's Big Mug Coffee, which is for sale "exclusively" at the Warner Bros. Studio Store.

Cookie decorating, opportunities to snap a photo, and "costume meetups" are also on the schedule.

Important to know? Stars Hollow possessed a wonderful sort of sleepiness on special occasions, as the characters gathered inside the charming homes of the town, so it is no surprise that the tour will be closed on Dec. 25.

There are other must-knows before you book, so throw on your fuzziest scarf and mittens and crunch through the snow to the Warner Bros. Studio Tour site.