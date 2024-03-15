Street Food Cinema's May line-up is full of fun and film fabulousness

What to Know Street Food Cinema, the outdoor movie series, will screen several much-loved blockbusters and newer hits over the coming spring and summer

The May roster includes "Pulp Fiction," "Freaky Friday" and "Crazy Rich Asians"

Street Food Cinema will also present four Disney classics over the coming months in partnership with D23: The Official Disney Fan Club; each movie is celebrating a milestone anniversary

The wind has been in-like-a-lion-like in recent days, something we kind of expect at the start of March and less so near its middle portion.

Still, the sun is beaming a bit more and blue skies are brighter, which means our fancies are turning to film-centered fun, specifically the sorts of alfresco screenings that involve feel-good flicks, live music performances, and perhaps a food truck or two.

We won't have to wait for long for those moonlit movies to return: Street Food Cinema is back in just over a month with a screening of "Barbie" at the Autry Museum of the American West.

The April 27 event was previously announced, but a few more goodies recently popped up on the schedule.

There's more goodness in store, too: The Street Food Cinema team has also revealed a special partnership that will extend through much of the summer, one that has plenty of magic at heart.

As for the films that will festively fill the fifth month? Tarantino-esque noir is first up with "Pulp Fiction" at LA State Historic Park on May 4, followed by "Freaky Friday" at the Autry on May 11, "Up" at LA Arboretum on May 18, and "Crazy Rich Asians" at the Autry on May 25.

The "Up" screening is in the May line-up's spotlight, and not simply because the Arcadia garden where the 2009 animated hit will screen seems as if could be home to a strange bird or two. (Maybe not as strange as the charismatic Kevin, the avian star of the charming Pixar feature, but full of fantastical creatures.)

Rather, "Up" is the first of four movies on a special Disney-themed slate, a roster that features films celebrating major anniversaries. Street Food Cinema has partnered with D23: The Official Disney Fan Club to bring a quartet of classics to the large screen over the next few months, all to honor their milestone years.

"The Little Mermaid" will make a splash on June 8 at Hansen Damn Aquatic Center — the Ariel-awesome tail, er, tale is 35 this year — while "Mary Poppins" will bring a spoon full of sugar to Griffith Park on June 29 (it's the big 60th for the supercalifragilistic gem).

And on Aug. 5? Wish "The Incredibles" a happy 20th anniversary at Pearson Park Amphitheatre in Anaheim, which is just a short drive from Disneyland Resort.

Well, maybe not that short of a drive. Could Mrs. Incredible stretch between The Happiest Place on Earth and Pearson Park? Helen Parr is, of course, incredible, so we're quite sure Elastic Girl is up for the task.

Ponder these questions as you buy your tickets to the sure-to-be-super nights.

Oh yes, and the anniversary celebration for "Up"? The tenderhearted travelogue ballooned into our Kevin-obsessed worlds 15 years ago, a good amount of time, yes, but still only a fraction of Ellie and Carl's joyful journey together.