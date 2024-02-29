Street Food Cinema's new season is in the pink with a colorful ‘Barbie' kick-off

What to Know Street Food Cinema will screen "Barbie" at The Autry Museum of the American West on April 27

Guests are invited to wear pink; the whole evening will have "Pink Out" theme, with well-themed photo spots and food trucks, too

$22 general admission (advance); $27 reserved section (advance); $27 general admission (door); $32 reserved section (door)

We're already feeling "closer to fine," now that we know that a few festive summertime spectaculars are putting their sunny schedules together, those full-to-brimming event rosters that say easier days and later nights are on the way.

Street Food Cinema is one of the major and merry players on this film-loving front, and it is just about the time when March arrives that we begin hearing word of what aficionados of outdoor films can expect over the warmer months soon to come.

And launching the whole lively line-up for the venerable movies-under-the-stars series. which is celebrating its lucky 13th season?

Why it's "Barbie," the spirited and sweet 2023 hit that had millions of filmgoers in the pink.

The happy hue is, in fact, the theme of Street Food Cinema's 2024 opening night, which will park its convertible at The Autry Museum of the American West on Saturday, April 27.

"Pink Out" is the rosy mood of the to-do, with photo opportunities giving pink-clad revelers the chance to find their inner Barbie (or Skipper or Ken or Weird Barbie if you prefer).

Several food trucks will be on the scenic grounds, too, including Gochu Gang, Pickles & Peas, and Magic Hibachi, as well as other local gems.

It's going to be a popular affair, given the affection fans have for "Barbie," which has proven to be a repeat-viewing experience for many people, and the impressive fact that over 1,800 people attended the Street Food Cinema opening night in 2023.

In short, enthusiasts of outdoor cinema and upbeat flicks just can't wait to return their picnic blankets for laidback nights filled with stories projected under the light of the moon.

Tickets are available now. More films will soon be unveiled, so be sure to keep your dreams bright, hopes high, and your peepers on the Street Food Cinema site.