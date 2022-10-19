‘Strut Your Mutt' to Raise Funds and Help Hounds Around Town

What to Know Saturday, Oct. 22 from 9 to 11 a.m.

Warner Center Park in Woodland Hills

The hounds & humans happening will raise funds for Best Friends Animal Society

Dogs? They've been known to trot, yes, but they're also legendary lopers. And as far as scampering goes? Our besties are some serious scamperers, in all sorts of situations.

But when it comes to strutting, it is all about a particular and particularly heartwarming annual event, one that asks humans and their hounds to head out and help those local animals that need a forever home.

It's Strut Your Mutt, one of Southern California's best-known Fido fundraisers, and it will strut again, with heart, pluck, and pups aplenty, on Saturday, Oct. 22.

The pooch-perfect place? It's all raising a happy howl at Warner Center Park in Woodland Hills, an ideal location to enjoy a fine fall morning alongside your adorable animal.

This is the first Strut Your Mutt in a couple of years, due to a pandemic hiatus, so plan on some ebullient energy to be in the air.

That ebullience will be enhanced by the presence of comedians Galina Rivera and Julia Austin, who'll be sharing the emceeing duties. And actor and animal advocate Lauren Ash will also be there, all to lend some enthusiasm to all of the strutters.

The goal everyone, four-footed and otherwise, will be going for as they gallivant on a pretty fall morning? Organizers hope to raise $350,000, a sizable chunk of the $1.3 million national goal.

A "pioneer in the no-kill movement," Best Friends Animal Society is "... working to end the killing of dogs and cats in America's shelters by 2025."

Joining Strut Your Mutt — registration is $20 — is helping the organization move toward that hope-filled future, one pawstep at a time.