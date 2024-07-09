Grown-up glow up: Join a ‘Summer Camp for Adults' in Arcadia

What to Know Summer Camp for Adults at the Los Angeles County Arboretum & Botanic Garden

July 20, Aug. 3, and Aug. 31, 2024; each session has its own theme and ticket; $65 general, $60 member

Crafts, a "lunchbox full of nostalgic childhood favorites," and an "adult juice box" are some of the features of the afternoon/evening events

Weaving a flower chain, pointing at clouds that look like earthbound things that aren't clouds, and snacking on something decadent: The pleasures of summer camp are nummy, numerous, and full of nature's bounty.

Alas: Those fun times have a way of quickly concluding as we reach our teen years, and for some of us? Camp has never played a part of our summer experiences.

The Los Angeles County Arboretum & Botanic Garden is looking to remedy this, or at least give grown-up lovers of green plants and blue skies the chance to soak up some summer-y sweetness over a few hours.

It's the plucky, plant-filled Summer Camp for Adults, an effervescent event that will flower at the Los Angeles County Arboretum & Botanic Garden over a few select nights in 2024.

Each upbeat outing has a distinct theme, and its own ticket, so if you'd like to attend all of the camps, you'll want to purchase admission to each one.

The verdant vibe of the July 20 camp is "The Secret Garden" — we do love the name's mysterious aura — campers will go "Into the Plantiverse" Aug. 3.

"Lights, Camera, Arboretum" will shout "action!" Aug. 31; for sure, this camp will look back at the scenic location's cinematic history.

Campers will enjoy several throwback-ish delights, including a "lunchbox full of nostalgic childhood favorites," nature crafts, and, yes, a juice box of the adult variety — yep, it's wine — during each gathering.

The hours are a bit more adult than kid, too — you'll be at the Arcadian idyll from 4 to 8 p.m. — and, no, you can't pitch a tent for the night and roast marshmallows.

But you can savor some of the airy charms of what camp is all about, with a zingy twist that involves learning about movies, plants, and "the hidden treasures of the Arboretum," with old-school snacks to stoke your get-up-and-go.