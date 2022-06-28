Superhero Sweeties Will Strut at PAWmicon

Sunday, July 17 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

New location: The Town & Country Resort in Hotel Circle, 500 Hotel Circle North in San Diego

The "Dog Cosplay" event raises money for the Helen Woodward Animal Center of Rancho Santa Fe

ARF! WOOF! LICK! If you've read a comic book, specifically one featuring a superhero or two, chances are you've seen various sound effects appear in balloons when the action gets intense. KAPOW!, BAM!, and all sorts of colorful words bring the exciting antics of superheroism to comic-cool life, complete with exclamation points for emphasis. But what if the superheroes in question are dogs? Would those words be ARF! or LICK! or BARK! or something more canine-centric? Best ponder this topic as you decide what superhero your own dog will dress as when you attend PAWmicon, a furry fundraiser leaping into San Diego on July 17. Nope, PAWmicon is not part of Comic-Con International, but it has traditionally taken place just ahead of the pop culture convention, all to raise animal awareness and help the Helen Woodward Animal Center of Santa Fe.

WELCOME BACK: The 2022 gathering is, by the by, a return to an in-person event for PAWmicon, which took place online in 2020 and 2021. And there's a new location, too: The Town & Country Resort in Mission Valley. Attendees can expect a host of houndly happenings during the four-hour festivity, including "themed photo experiences, music, games and activities for kids, Comic and Pop Culture Trivia, opportunity drawings, a BARKetplace & Artist Showcase, an AR Scavenger Hunt powered by Omniscape and more." There is a quintet of quirky categories to sign up for, including Super Villains and Cartoon Canines, giving pup parents much to think about. But you say you also want to join in? A number of people also dress for this lighthearted lark, and they theme their own look to their Lassie or Laddie, competing in the Dynamic Duos category (multiple dogs can also take part).

ARE YOU READY... to ARF! BARK! WOOF! LOVE! your whimsical way into this now-famous competition, one that gives back to adorable animals in need? Don your cape and fly by the Helen Woodward Animal Center site now for more information.