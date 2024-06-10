Happy flavorful 4th anniversary to the LB Taco & Tequila Festival

What to Know LB Taco & Tequila Festival

Saturday, June 29 from 2 to 10 p.m. at Long Beach City College, Pacific Coast Campus

$25 to $95

At the peak of the year — that is right around the point where June and July joyfully meet up — all sorts of sunny celebrations do festively flower.

And on the final Saturday of June, which is June 29 in 2024?

A tasty to-do is taking place at the Long Beach City College, Pacific Coast Campus. It's the LB Taco & Tequila Festival, a chow-down gathering presented by Playlarga and LB Living.

Tickets start at $25 and are on sale now.

"The event is designed to be a medium to bring everyone to the table, from all walks of life, to showcase the city's diverse Latin food scene," share the organizers.

A bevy of taco-perfecting specialists will be on the grounds, so get ready to try all sorts of well-stuffed, nicely spiced, crema-laden, salsa-strong bites, with tortilla styles, meat styles, and various vivacious veggie fillings running the gourmet gamut.

There's a ticket option for the 21-plus set if they'd also like to sip some fine tequilas.

And live music? That's happening, too, as well as lucha libre.

"We're excited to announce that our highly anticipated Taco & Tequila Festival will returning for the 4th year," stated co-organizer Sal Flores.

"This all-day celebration of the almighty taco will feature a diverse curated group of taco vendors, Latino inspired dishes, tequila tasting, lucha libre, full bars, live music, performances, shopping and mucho más!"

"Last year we welcomed 4000+ attendees and this year we're expecting even more."

With that in mind, you may want to secure your admission well before June 29. Follow the flavor trail to this site and peruse the various ticketing tiers, as well as what each price includes.