Take a fun photo with a fabulous flower dragon at Ovation Hollywood

What to Know A flowery dragon backdrop, created by acclaimed floral artist Maurice Harris, was just unveiled at Ovation Hollywood

Photos are encouraged; the dragon is free to visit

The installation pays tribute to the Year of the Dragon; Lunar New Year festivities are beginning throughout Southern California and will continue into late February

Dragons, at least in many fantasy tales, are fully covered in scales, the sort of hard armor that is sharp and pointy and unyielding.

"Fire-breathing" is also something that is said in the same fiery breath as "dragon," quite often, and describing a dragon's wings or tail in dramatic terms is frequently an author's preference.

But dragons can be utterly delightful, too, and they often bring adventure, friendship, joy, and a happy outlook, one that can last throughout the calendar.

One delightful dragon has made a new if limited-time home in Tinseltown, all to give visitors to Ovation Hollywood the chance to take a cheery snapshot or two.

It's a flower dragon, a colossal critter that was just unveiled at the shopping-eating destination in early January 2024.

The time of year should tell the tail, er, tale: Lunar New Year celebrations are beginning around Southern California, and will continue, with high spirits and deep joy, into the later part of February.

The parties honoring the Year of the Dragon began on New Year's Day when a traditional Oshogatsu Festival bloomed in Little Tokyo.

Award-winning floral artist Maurice Harris is the visionary behind the effervescent and eye-catching backdrop, which is truly behemoth in size (as befits a noble dragon).

This blossom-bedecked beastie measures an impressive 67 feet, with a bud-laden body that dips and turns across a shimmering wall.

And if you do truly believe that every dragon needs a bit of fire, even those made from natural materials, well, here's the heartwarming (if not actually warm) word: This mythical visitor is breathing flames filled with a leaf-like loveliness, a whimsical touch.

Check out video of Mr. Harris building this fantastical flower-filled figure on Instagram or stop by Ovation Hollywood to admire it in person during the days (and nights) of the Lunar New Year season.

To view more of the artist's work and learn about Bloom & Plume Coffee, "a Black Family owned business serving beauty that uplifts our people through aesthetics," visit this site now.

