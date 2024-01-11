Lunar New Year

Take a fun photo with a fabulous flower dragon at Ovation Hollywood

The bloom-filled backdrop honors the Lunar New Year and Year of the Dragon.

By Alysia Gray Painter

Ovation Hollywood

What to Know

  • A flowery dragon backdrop, created by acclaimed floral artist Maurice Harris, was just unveiled at Ovation Hollywood
  • Photos are encouraged; the dragon is free to visit
  • The installation pays tribute to the Year of the Dragon; Lunar New Year festivities are beginning throughout Southern California and will continue into late February

Dragons, at least in many fantasy tales, are fully covered in scales, the sort of hard armor that is sharp and pointy and unyielding.

"Fire-breathing" is also something that is said in the same fiery breath as "dragon," quite often, and describing a dragon's wings or tail in dramatic terms is frequently an author's preference.

But dragons can be utterly delightful, too, and they often bring adventure, friendship, joy, and a happy outlook, one that can last throughout the calendar.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

One delightful dragon has made a new if limited-time home in Tinseltown, all to give visitors to Ovation Hollywood the chance to take a cheery snapshot or two.

It's a flower dragon, a colossal critter that was just unveiled at the shopping-eating destination in early January 2024.

The time of year should tell the tail, er, tale: Lunar New Year celebrations are beginning around Southern California, and will continue, with high spirits and deep joy, into the later part of February.

The Scene

Want to find new things to do in Los Angeles? The Scene's lifestyle stories have you covered. Here's your go-to source on where the fun is across SoCal and for the weekend.

food and drink

Popeyes giving free wings if a team ‘with wings' wins Super Bowl LVIII

food trucks

The Valley Food Truck Festival will summon summer-style vibes at Topanga Social

The parties honoring the Year of the Dragon began on New Year's Day when a traditional Oshogatsu Festival bloomed in Little Tokyo.

Award-winning floral artist Maurice Harris is the visionary behind the effervescent and eye-catching backdrop, which is truly behemoth in size (as befits a noble dragon).

This blossom-bedecked beastie measures an impressive 67 feet, with a bud-laden body that dips and turns across a shimmering wall.

And if you do truly believe that every dragon needs a bit of fire, even those made from natural materials, well, here's the heartwarming (if not actually warm) word: This mythical visitor is breathing flames filled with a leaf-like loveliness, a whimsical touch.

Check out video of Mr. Harris building this fantastical flower-filled figure on Instagram or stop by Ovation Hollywood to admire it in person during the days (and nights) of the Lunar New Year season.

To view more of the artist's work and learn about Bloom & Plume Coffee, "a Black Family owned business serving beauty that uplifts our people through aesthetics," visit this site now.

Ovation Hollywood has several events coming up on its schedule; check out the full rundown here.

This article tagged under:

Lunar New YearHollywoodfreeYear of the Dragon
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us