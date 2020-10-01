Tam O'Shanter, After 98 Years, Is Now Offering Brunch

What to Know 2980 Los Feliz Boulevard

The patio is open for dining; indoor areas are temporarily closed

Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

We all know a cozy thing when we see it, but can coziness also be a concept, a feeling, something we can't touch but know when we're experiencing it?

For sure. Cozy is a sweet state of mind, a way of burrowing into a pleasant situation and feeling quite plummy and relaxed in the moment.

Tam O'Shanter personifies the concept of cozy, or perhaps "restaurantifies" is more apt.

With its small, nook-lined rooms, a snug layout that lends to tucking away as you tuck into your meal, and a history that stretches back nearly a century, the Atwater Village landmark is SoCal's own Cozy Central.

As far as the coziest meal of the day goes?

Let's give brunch that particular medal and not quibble about it. For brunch's hearty comfort foods and earlier-in-the-day start time, when diners are barely out of their pajamas, all speak to a cozy cuisine experience.

But here's something "huh"-worthy: The 98-year-old Tam has never served brunch.

Of course, the beloved Ale & Sandwich Bar has long been a midday staple of Saturdays and Sundays, and regular menu items have been available around lunchtime, too.

That's all changing thanks to the debut of the Lawry's-owned restaurant's new brunch menu on Saturday, Oct. 2.

It will be available each weekend day on the outdoor patio, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and brunchy bliss-outs will dot the menu, from Crispy Chicken & Waffles to Steak & Eggs.

And because to shore up the Tam O'Shanter's ye olde vibe? Look for traditional popovers, as well as Yorkshire Eggs Benedict.

A host of cocktails, including a potent whisky-centered sip called The Bagpiper, will also appear on the brand-new menu.

Check out the fresh brunch line-up at one of our city's oldest establishments, a cozy go-to that will celebrate its first century in just two years.