Taste of Downtown Long Beach Kicks Off With a Snacky Spotlight on the East Village

What to Know Taste of Long Beach: East Village

May 10 and 11, 2023

Free admission; $20 for 20 tickets

"Diningest" is a mouthful, as made-up words go, but when we're thinking of full mouths, and satisfied palates, and the enjoyment of supping somewhere special, we will call upon the fanciful term with unabashed enthusiasm.

And here we go: Summer just might be the diningest of all the seasons, for the balmier weather and additional sunlight have a way of prompting people who organize appetizing events to put together several food-oriented festivities.

If such a notion tempts, look to Downtown Long Beach, which will be the place for not one, not two, but three "Taste of" happenings in the months ahead, with each separate soirée flowering over two nights.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

First up?

It's the effervescent East Village, a delightful dine-around district that summons visitors throughout the year with lotstodo (while we're making up words, we'll throw down "lotstodo" to describe an area packed with cool eateries, shops, and great places to admire art).

This fab slice of a fab city will be in the snacky spotlight on May 10 and 11 when the Taste of Downtown series officially launches for 2023. Entry is free to Taste of Downtown: East Village, and if you want to try bites?

That's $20, which nets you 20 tickets.

The Ordinarie, Cena Vegan, and Lady Kakes will all be there, so whether you're a longtime fan of the neighborhood's bounty or want to get acquainted, swinging by on one or both nights is a solid idea.

Live tunes will raise the vibe, and if you want to locate libations for the 21-up set, you can.

As for what Taste of Downtown events will be festooning Long Beach's summer calendar?

Pine and Promenade is up on June 7 and 8 while the Waterfront is the foodie focus on Aug. 9 and 10.