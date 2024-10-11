Fall fun for foodies: Taste of Santa Ana returns with a Día de los Muertos twist

What to Know Taste of Santa Ana

MainPlace Mall in Santa Ana

Saturday, Oct. 12

6 to 9 p.m.

$69 general; other ticketing tiers are available; kids ages 5 and under will be admitted for free

An evening in October is such an ensorcelled occasion that poets regularly pay homage to it, artists enthuse about its magical qualities, and pretty much everyone makes a push to be out and about, all to soak up the night's many pleasures.

And the fact that it has cooled down, and become rather more fall-like, in Southern California? We mean, at least compared to recent weeks?

Yes: We're definitely seeking something special, celebratory, and full of flair over the next few Saturdays. And if food can be involved? Things grow more magical, indeed.

Taste of Santa Ana is a longtime fall foodie festivity, a party that returns, with appetizing on-the-dot-ness, each October.

And come Oct. 12, the snack-around soirée will call upon MainPlace Mall for a night of great tastes, lively libations, and more than a bit of "Día de los Muertos" merriment.

Guests will pay tribute to "... the rich cultural heritage of Orange County's diverse community through food, music, and art" at the festival, which is marking its ninth outing in 2024.

The choices will be piquant and plentiful, with "... over 30 of the area's top restaurants, food trucks, cafes, and breweries" in appetizing attendance.

Adding to the atmosphere? Altars, sugar skulls, and other seasonal details will be on display, the sorts of touchstones that reveal the veil between worlds will soon be lifting.

Find out about tickets, including the VIP option, and more on the Taste of Santa Ana site.