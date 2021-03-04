‘Taste of Universal' to Offer Theme Park Bites, Shopping

By Alysia Gray Painter

Butterbeer, Lard Lad doughnuts, and a pudding rocking a Minion-style eye on top?

If all of those tempting treats are available before you, you must be standing in one place: Universal Studios Hollywood, the Harry-Potter-est, Simpson-strongest, Minion-merriest location in all the land.

The world-famous theme park, which has been closed since March 2020 in response to the pandemic, is welcoming guests back for an experience built around food, sips, and shopping: It's "Taste of Universal."

The rides and attractions of the destination remain temporarily closed, but starting on Friday, March 12 foodies and shoppies alike can step inside the park to savor the open-air experience.

Almost 70 eats and drinks will be offered, and nearly half of those will be new to you. Butterbeer is on the roster, and Simpsons-inspired doughnuts, too, plus funnel cakes, beef sliders, Korean hot dogs, elote, and several other choices.

Some shops, too, will be open for the experience.

"Universal Studios Hollywood is working closely with local health and government officials to implement new health and safety procedures that include controlled capacity to enforce physical distancing and required face coverings," shared a park team.

"This eagerly-awaited experience will invite guests to once again feel the thrill of strolling along the park's signature red carpet as they pass through its iconic gates to enjoy some of the theme park’s best culinary offerings and premium shopping options along with physically distanced photo opportunities with some of their favorite characters."

An adult ticket starts at $44 (plus tax), a kid ticket begins at $25 (plus tax), and you can enjoy five different eats or sips (plus purchase any other offerings, if you're still curious and/or peckish).

The happening will cover a lot of space, with a number of areas opening up, including Hogsmeade Village inside The Wizarding World of Harry Potter.

Observing physical distancing, remembering your face covering, and following other safety guidelines will be part of the experience as well.

You can review those protocols and purchase a ticket here.

Universal Studios and NBC Owned TV Stations operate under the same parent company NBCUniversal.

18 photos
1/18
Universal Studios Hollywood
"Taste of Universal" opens at Universal Studios Hollywood on Friday, March 12. Lands such as Hogsmeade Village will be open for socially distanced strolling and shopping.
2/18
Universal Studios Hollywood
Attractions and rides remain temporarily closed at the Universal City theme park.
3/18
Universal Studios Hollywood
Food offerings include beef sliders.
4/18
Universal Studios Hollywood
Beignets, complete with the all-important powdered sugar, are on the menu.
5/18
Universal Studios Hollywood
Doughnuts in Springfield will be part of the scene.
6/18
Universal Studios Hollywood
You can find crepes there, too.
7/18
Universal Studios Hollywood
Craving elote? You're in luck.
8/18
Universal Studios Hollywood
Find your fish and chips, too.
9/18
Universal Studios Hollywood
Funnel cake is one of the "nearly 70" food and beverage offerings.
10/18
Find the Mother Nature Burger in Springfield.
11/18
Popcorn balls, made for munching.
12/18
Universal Studios Hollywood
Grilled meatballs have a hearty character.
13/18
Universal Studios Hollywood
As do Korean hotdogs.
14/18
This pudding has the eye of a Minion on top.
15/18
Turkey legs, that classic theme park fare.
16/18
Squishees, a sip found in Springfield.
17/18
Potato lovers, Shepherd's Pie will be there, too.
18/18
Universal Studios Hollywood
"Taste of Universal" begins at Universal Studios Hollywood on Friday, March 12.

