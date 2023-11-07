Thanksgiving by the scoop: Turkey ice cream and other festive flavors debut at Salt & Straw

What to Know Salt & Straw's Thanksgiving-inspired ice creams have arrived

Scoop shops are located in Pasadena, the Arts District, Studio City, and other locations around the region

The seasonal flavors include Turkey Stuffing & Cranberry Sauce

Finishing the main part of your Thanksgiving meal with dessert in mind? Plenty of people do just that, knowing that a variety of seasonal pies, festive cakes, and gooey goodies await.

But Salt & Straw, the founded-in-Portland artisanal ice cream company, has fancifully folded the two concepts of Thanksgiving dinner and Thanksgiving dessert into one merry menu.

That menu, which debuted in the Salt & Straw scoop shops on Nov. 3, features five ice cream flavors that originate on the offbeat side of the November holiday. And while two of the tempting flavors are more traditionally sweet, three of the limited-time ice creams include a savory component.

Including an ice cream flavor most likely to prompt a colorful array of comments: Turkey Stuffing & Cranberry Sauce

While Salt & Straw has featured turkey on its November ice cream line-up in the past — the Thanksgiving icon has appeared in various ingredient combinations — this is a new flavor for 2023.

Those ice cream adventurers who go for it can expect "turkey stuffing made with baked brioche bread pudding and turkey sausage with black pepper, rosemary, sage, and thyme, laced with brown sugar, cinnamon, and tart cranberry sauce."

The other savory flavors on the recently unveiled menu include Parker House Rolls with Salted Buttercream, a bready fantasia made with King's Hawaiian rolls, and Cheesy Potato Casserole (give thanks to cornflakes for the crunchy crumble).

Rounding out the menu is Mom's Mango Pie and a vegan Pumpkin & Gingersnap Pie.

Find these five flavors through November at a local Salt & Straw; you can pick up a pint or two, too, if you'd like to show up at your family's Thanksgiving gathering with a decadent dessert that is sure to prompt lively conversation.



