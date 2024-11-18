Cake Monkey Bakery has a mash-up pie for both pecan and pumpkin lovers

What to Know Cake Monkey's Thanksgiving 2024 pies

The bakery is known for its creative holiday pies, including the Cider Roasted Apple Pie

The Better Together Pie, priced at $54, includes a pecan layer and a pumpkin layer

Pre-order your pie by Saturday, Nov. 23 at noon

Locations: 7807 Beverly Boulevard in Los Angeles and 10844 Chandler Boulevard in North Hollywood

Do you go for the mashed potatoes or the scalloped potatoes when you sit down at the dining room table on the fourth Thursday in November?

Do you choose a dinner roll or hunk of sourdough? And how does one pick between a green bean casserole and a green bean bake?

For many devoted fans of Thanksgiving foods, a real "I gotta try both" spirit has a way of infusing the feasty holiday.

That spirit also applies to the important matter of pecan pie and pumpkin pie, the two stalwarts of the seasonal dessert table: Sweet-toothers often crave a little (or less-little) sliver of each.

But what if you can have both classic holiday pies in one stylish slice, the sort of serving that artfully keeps the pecan layer separate from the pumpkin later but in a way that allows a fork to easily access both in one swift, pie-plumbing move?

Cake Monkey has the pie you've been seeking, pumpkin/pecan people: It's called the Better Together Pie, a name that is a tasty tribute to this toothsome and timeless twosome.

Cake Monkey has become a goodie go-to for Thanksgiving pie-bringers.

If you're on bring-the-dessert duty this year, you'll want to put your pie order in by noon on Saturday, Nov. 23; there are two Cake Monkey locations, one in the mid-city on Beverly Boulevard and a dessert-strong location in North Hollywood.

The bakery, which was founded by film producer and pastry pro Lisa J. Olin, is not only known for its elegant and quirky holiday pies; Cake Monkey has fans that return all year long for nostalgically nummy Cakewiches, among other stylish treats.

If you're headed to a Thanksgiving, a Friendsgiving, a Couplesgiving, or a giving-oriented gathering that, thus far, lacks a catchy handle (but not the feeling of the holiday), there are other timely pies to consider pre-ordering, including the Cider Roasted Apple Pie and a Honey Braised Pumpkin Tart.

Let's not leave the butterscotch buffs without something appetizing to anticipate: The Butterscotch Pudding Pie is also on the luscious line-up this year.

For all of the Cake Monkey Thanksgiving offerings, and its daily confections, visit this site now.