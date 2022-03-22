The Academy Museum Has Oscar Sips, Party Kits

What to Know The 94th Academy Awards will take place on Sunday, March 27 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood

The Academy Museum, located at Wilshire Boulevard and Fairfax Avenue, opened at the end of September 2021

Special film-themed cocktails and an enjoy-at-home viewing kit are part of the museum's Oscar 2022 offerings

The red carpets that sometimes stretch along Hollywood Boulevard are some of the ultimate who's-who-y spots on the entire planet, especially during the golden hour that unspools just ahead of the Academy Awards.

And the fresh faces of filmdom swanning along that fabled carpet? So many paparazzi cameras turn in their direction, all to record the break-out favorites who made the splashy scene.

But there is one newcomer that won't be in attendance, though this fresh star will be on many movie-loving minds during the broadcast.

Of course, it shouldn't surprise anyone that the Academy Museum, the newcomer in question, won't be joining the fun in Hollywood. The museum, after all, comprises a couple of buildings at the corner of Wilshire Boulevard and Fairfax Avenue, which is about 20 minutes from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

Even if it can't be physically present at the ceremony, 2022 is still a major moment for the movie-themed museum, as this is the first Academy Awards season since it opened at the end of September 2021.

To embrace the excitement of the world's most celebrated entertainment awards spectacular, and give visiting film fans ways to enjoy Oscar Week, the Academy Museum has a few things up its glittery sleeve.

To start? Starry sips, of course, which are now available at Fanny's, the restaurant inside the cinema-focused institution.

The cocktails, which have been tastily inspired by several of the Best Picture nominees, include the "Don't Look Up," a libation that includes Manufactory Matcha, lavender agave, oat milk, vanilla, Our Los Angeles Vodka, and toasted cinnamon).

The garnish? It takes its quirky cue from a comet, one of the central players of the satire.

Other cocktails on the whimsical roster? Look for imaginative sips inspired by "Nightmare Alley," "Dune," and several other recent films. They'll be available at Fanny's through Sunday, March 27, which is Oscar Night.

And if you'd like to spend the evening at Fanny's, watching the Oscars from inside the Academy Museum, you can. Make your reservation now for the $85 set-priced dinner, which includes an entree, as well as "access to antipasti and dessert bars," areas you can visit whenever you're feeling peckish during the party.

But you say you plan on watching the Klieg-lit lark while at home in your pajamas? The Academy Museum can help: The museum store has an Oscar Viewing Party Kit on the shelves, the sort of box brimming with goodies to enhance your watch-from-the-couch experience.

The kit includes drink stirrers rocking the Oscar logo, a banner, confetti, other festive gewgaws, and the all-important ballots (there are a dozen in the pack).

The party box is $60, and "supplies are limited."