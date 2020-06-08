The Annenberg Space for Photography to Permanently Close

What to Know Century City

Opened in March 2009

Interview archives and photos from past exhibits will be available at www.annenbergphotospace.org

Anticipating the day when you can return to a favorite cultural destination, be it a gallery, museum, or theater? The kind of location that has frequently lifted you up, provided you a wider world view, entertained you, and kept you informed on a host of timely topics?

It's a shared longing among many people right now.

But one Southern California place, a photo-strong nexus of journalism, ideas, pop culture, and art, will not be returning when museums reopen following the coronavirus closures: The Annenberg Space for Photography in Century City, which marked its 10th anniversary in 2019, will not reopen.

Fans of the space can continue to access past exhibits on the web site, as well as interviews and more, providing some solace for those who have attended several stellar shows over the last decade-plus.

Wallis Annenberg shared a heartfelt letter on social media on June 8, detailing the space's past exhibitions and now-permanent closing.

"I am especially gratified by the public response to our work at ASP. In our decade of existence, nearly a million visitors have taken part in our exhibitions and programs, including back to our first show on the city of Los Angeles, to our other outstanding exhibits including, Who Shot Rock & Roll; Contact High: A Visual History of Hip-Hop; National Geographic’s Photo Ark; Refugee; Generation Wealth; Identity: Timothy Greenfield-Sanders The List Portraits; and W|ALLS: Defend, Divide and the Divine," shared the philanthropist.

"You will be able to view our past exhibits, archives of interviews, and audio tours through social media and at annenbergphotospace.org. And I can tell you, we’re going to look for new and creative ways to bring stirring art to the public in the years ahead."

"For now, given the unprecedented health crisis we face, the Annenberg Foundation will continue to place its primary focus on helping to support those affected by COVID-19. In addition, we’re going to continue to expand our commitment to social and economic justice, in every way we can."

To read Ms. Annenberg's full letter, visit the space's Facebook or Instagram pages.