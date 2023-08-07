The Aqualillies will make a splash at their free summer show

What to Know Tuesday, Aug. 8; doors at 7:30 p.m.

The swim troupe's annual water show pays tribute to movie star Esther Williams

Part of the bar proceeds will benefit the USA Artistic Swimming National Team

Flow, twist, whoosh, dive, crest: There are so many magical movements that are synonymous with a spin in the swimming pool.

The Aqualillies, the artistic swimmers seen in music videos, major movies, and in pools across Southern California, regularly engage in all of those movements and so much more.

And admiring these acclaimed athletes as they perform in perfect synchronicity? It can be a breathtaking experience, one that feels effortlessly bubbly and powerfully strong, all at once.

You'll have a chance to gather near this glorious glub-glub on Tuesday, Aug. 8, which just happens to be the birthday of Esther Williams, the iconic movie star and swimmer.

As they do each year, the Aqualillies will stage a splashy spectacular in remembrance of the legend, a lovely way to pay tribute to a performer who did so much to elevate the art of stylish, screen-ready swimming.

The place? The movie-star-ish vibes continue: It's The Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel's storied swimming pool, a location that has seen countless luminaries over the decades.

Letting the troupe know you'll be there by RSVPing? You definitely should.

Something special?

While entry is free, there will be a way to give back: The poolside bar will be raising funds for the USA Artistic Swimming National Team "... as they compete for a position in the 2024 Olympic Games. These athletes — some of which are also Aqualillies performers — are competing to qualify in both the Duet and the Team categories."

It's a benefit that is fizzy in spirit and meaningful in effort. And with the marvelous memory of Esther Williams as the swim-tastic centerpiece? Call this Aqualillies event one of the celebrated staples of the summer calendar.