The Concours D'Elegance, a free Father's Day car show, to vroom in Beverly Hills

Sunday, June 18 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Free; Rodeo Drive at Wilshire Boulevard in Beverly Hills

Father's Day, arriving, as it does, on the last Sunday before summer officially arrives, has become synonymous with sunny celebrations around Southern California.

And one of the sunniest? It has to be the gathering that's come to a showy stop in the Golden Triangle over the last several years: the Rodeo Drive Concours D'Elegance.

Sunny in spirit — the outdoor car show is totally free to attend, and no reservation is required — and often full of sunshine, a brightness that seems even stronger thanks to the sun glinting off all of those freshly polished automobiles, the Concours D'Elegance is marking 28 years in 2023.

If you've been to all 28 Father's Day car-taculars, then you've seen thousands of incredible dream machines, with a number of themes spotlighting luxury makers, British gems, vintage treasures, and the occasional Learjet, too (a plane made a memorable cameo at the 2013 event).

The 2023 haute happening will feature over 100 elegant and eye-catching automobiles with "... supercars and race cars" on view, as well as "iconic classics and custom-built showstoppers provided by exclusive private collections, passionate car enthusiasts, and even some of the world's most recognized manufacturers."

A dozen awards will be handed out, including "Most Outrageous," a title that could be easily taken by many entrants.

If you'd like to see what auto nabs which honor, be at the main stage around 12:20 p.m. on June 18.

Food trucks and carts will dot Rodeo Drive from Wilshire Boulevard to Santa Monica Boulevard, while nearby restaurants will be open for Father's Day brunching. Be sure to make your dining reservations in advance, given the holiday, unless you plan on snacking at the pop-up eateries along the way.