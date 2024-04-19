‘The Fall Guy' will propel, for a limited time, into Universal's beloved ‘WaterWorld' attraction

What to Know "The Fall Guy Stuntacular Pre-Show" at Universal Studios Hollywood; the show will take place before the "WaterWorld" spectacular

The limited-time event is paying energetic tribute to "The Fall Guy," the new feature from Universal Pictures and 87North

The limited-time pre-show rolls from April 27 through May 19, 2024; "The Fall Guy" film opens in theaters on May 3

If you're hearing big splashes or sensing big flames or hearing big cheers while strolling through near the gates of Universal Studios Hollywood, you're likely feeling the heat, and the high-spirited excitement, of the "WaterWorld" attraction.

The stunts-aplenty extravaganza has become an obsessed-over fan favorite through the years — or perhaps "decades" is more apt, as the show debuted in the mid-1990s, inspired by the adventure film of the same name — and it still stands tall as a feats-filled icon of the action-attraction genre.

But something new is parachuting into the theme park's stunt-centric spectacular, at least for a few weeks: A pre-show inspired by "The Fall Guy," the new Universal Pictures and 87North movie.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

"This all-new, exclusive entertainment performance features an original storyline designed to provide an entertaining peek behind the curtain of how stunt performances are designed and brought to life, while celebrating the artistry of the film industry's unsung heroes — the stunt performers," shared the theme park team.

If you're familiar with the television series from the 1980s, then you know complex stunts are at the heart-racing center of the escapades that weave through "The Fall Guy," making it a solid fit for the world of "WaterWorld."

But there's nothing too solid, all told, about the scrapes that the characters of "The Fall Guy" pre-show find themselves in; jumps, tumbles, and, yes, falls from impressive heights up the production's numerous thrills, thrills that all take powerful place within the existing "WaterWorld" set.

Your Universal Studios Hollywood ticket gets you into "The Fall Guy" pre-show and the main "WaterWorld" presentation, but note that it is only tumbling into our stunt-loving lives for a few weeks, from April 27 through May 19.

"The Fall Guy," directed by former stuntman David Leitch and starring Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt, opens on May 3.

Universal Studios and NBC-owned TV stations operate under the same parent company NBCUniversal.