The Free Little Literary Fair Fêtes Indie Booksellers

What to Know LITLIT (The Little Literary Fair) presented by the Los Angeles Review of Books and Hauser & Wirth Publishers

July 30 and 31, 2022 at Hauser & Wirth's outdoor courtyard in the Arts District

Free entry; register in advance for panels (not required by recommended)

Your TBR stack? It's not exactly as high as the sky, or even your ceiling, but it has a knack for taking on a teetering obelisk-like shape, or at least a shape that resembles a small and tempting tower.

The temptation part?

Your "To Be Read" books surely feature some enticing independent gems, those stories, tomes, and weird worlds that spring from a place, a seller, a maker, or a shop that is out on the avant-garde edge, taking chances, supporting fresh ways of writing, and helping to birth new ideas.

If you've been an indie aficionado for years, the notion of a weekend-long fair devoted to independent sellers can be as tempting as your TBR book stack, something you'd like to know more about, look into, and savor at length.

Lucky you: LITLIT, The Little Literary Fair, is back for its second sublime go-around, all to give readers, writers, sellers, and bookmakers a chance to hobnob, find innovative works, delve into scintillating stories, and support that forward flank of the book-creating business.

It's all turning a page, quite literally (and literarily), on July 30 and 31 at Hauser & Wirth in the Arts District.

Entry? Admission to the fair is free, but if you find a book or two or nine that you must add to your stack at home, do have funds available. (You'll be supporting an indie creator, effort, or business, so that's lovely.)

The 2022 participants include Beyond Baroque Literary Arts Center, Heavy Manners Library, The International Printing Museum, and Angel City Press.

And while you don't have to register ahead of time for a panel that intrigues you — much like you don't have to read the book that's on top of your TBR stack, if the one just below it draws your eye —you can, and doing so is recommended.

Panels include "Page to Screen, and in Between" and "New Genres of Music Criticism," but the full list is available here.

Tea tastings, book-binding sessions, and so much quality browsing awaits at LITLIT, the lit-est little lark around.

The next thing on your To Be Read list? This site, which has all the details on attending.