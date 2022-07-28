Things to Do This Weekend: Midsummer Scream

What to Know Midsummer Scream Halloween & Horror Convention

July 29-31, 2022

Long Beach Convention Center

Midsummer Scream: Spiders are already spinning lots of webs as July concludes — we've walked through a few — and stray bags of candy corn are appearing on store shelves. It must mean Halloween is near, and to celebrate? This giant, everything-eeky-and-lots-more expo will shimmer, spectrally, at the Long Beach Convention Center from July 29-31. Panels, including the family members of famous film monster actors, haunted experiences, wicked vendors, and chances to dress up in your fave Hween wear abound. Tickets? They're disappearing as fast as a ghost in the night.

Dog Adoption at Dodger Stadium: One of the world's most beloved and best-known ballparks has seen plenty of heartwarming, super-memorable "firsts" over the decades, with new baseball records, new players, and first-time visits filling our collective memory. But a new Fido-riffic first is trotting into the landmark on July 30: LA Animal Services will hold its first-ever dog adoption at the stadium. Famous athletes, a chance to pick up pet tips, and other to-dos will fill the four-hour event. Fees for adopting, as well the items you'll need to bring along? Find out more now.

The Little Literary Fair: Independent book publishers give readers, thinkers, imaginative people, and dreamers so much goodness, all year long, but locating a lark that is specifically tailored to their offerings? That can be a challenge, unless you're hip to LITLIT. This fab fair — call it a fine spine time, if you're into booky puns — will pop up at Hauser & Wirth Publishers in the Arts District all weekend long, with plenty of indie awesomeness to savor. The talented makers of books, and all sorts of bespoke book shops, will be present, too, at the two-day event. Ready, readers? Discover fresh portals into lively literary worlds here.

Getty 25 Celebrates Wilmington: The Getty Center has called upon several Southern California communities this summer as part of its merry milestone year, with music, dance performances, craft activities, and more ebullient events in terrific tow. There are a few more merry weekends to go, with the next festivity popping up at Banning Park in Wilmington on July 30 and 31. An "immersive digital experience of Getty collections" is part of the gratis fun, as are photo booths. Vendors, too, will be on the grounds, and reserving ahead of time? There's no need: Just stop by when you like.

OC Fair's Free Fun: We've reached the midpoint of the colossal county fair, with two weeks behind us and a festive fortnight still to go. Have you been on the Ferris wheel, admired the prize-winning quilts, or pet a pig yet? Now's the time, but there are things to ponder: The fair is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays, admission must be purchased in advance, and finding all of those weird and wonderful dishes? They're plentiful in 2022. There are also freebies to enjoy once you're in the gates, with complimentary music, shows, and things to savor sprouting all around the OC Fair & Event Center in Costa Mesa.