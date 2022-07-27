This Dodger Stadium Dog Adoption Fair Is a Fido-Fun First

What to Know Saturday, July 30 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Dodgers Center Field Plaza

$51 adult dog adoptions, $75 puppies, licenses not included

A rousing declaration to "play ball" is something we hear often while visiting a baseball stadium, and with understandable reason: Fans are at the park to see America's Favorite Pastime in all of its mitt-and-bat, slide-into-home, grass-and-chalk glory.

But "play ball" can have more canine connotations when we've got a squeaky toy in one hand and our pup's leash in the other. We might be headed outside to toss our pooch's plaything, over and over and over, all so he can get a bit of fresh air, fun, and exercise.

Sometimes, though, both versions of "play ball" can delightfully intersect, specifically when a dog adoption takes place at a location famously associated with baseball.

And that's set to happen on Saturday, July 30 when LA Animal Services hosts its first-ever dog adoption at Dodger Stadium.

The place? It's all woofing at Dodgers Center Field Plaza, and a host of iconic athletes will stop by to meet the fans and show their support for animal rescue.

You can "(m)eet Dodger greats, Orel Hershiser, Jaime Jarrin and Jorge Jarrin" while visiting, and also say "hello" to "three-time Emmy-winning 'Lucky Dog' host and expert animal trainer Brandon McMillan, who will be in attendance to offer simple and effective tips about training dogs," shared the department.

Lucy Pet Foods is the department's partner on the four-hour, find-Fidos-forever-homes happening.

As for the adoption fees? It's $51 for a dog and $75 for a puppy, but do keep in mind that those figures do not include licenses.

There are a few other things to know before you go. Only cash and checks will be accepted, and adopters will need to show "valid government identification" (there's more on this page).

The Dodgers will be away that day, playing the Colorado Rockies, so your stadium visit will be very much about getting acquainted with the pups and meeting some of the special guests set to show.

The shelters are always full of dogs when summer reaches its hot height, and people who can open their homes to the happiness of a hound are encouraged to stop by rescue events and adoption fairs, just in case your next bestie is waiting there.

Ready to play ball with a new buddy? Find out more about the LA Animal Services Dodger Stadium event, a first for the department, now.