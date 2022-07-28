The Golden Girls Kitchen LA

The New Golden Girls Kitchen LA Boasts a ‘Friend'-ly Vibe

Ferns, photos, and cheesecake, too: The "fully immersive" Beverly Hills eatery is ready for its camera-ready close-up.

By Alysia Gray Painter

The Golden Girls Kitchen LA

What to Know

  • The Golden Girls Kitchen, a pop-up inspired by the hit NBC sitcom, opens on July 30 (Golden Girls Day)
  • 369 N. Bedford Drive in Beverly Hills
  • $55 peak reservations; other ticketing tiers are available; "(e)ach ticket includes a 90-minute reservation as well as your choice of a Golden Main + Slice of Cheesecake (of course!)"

Gabbing, goodies, and a good-hearted episode of "The Golden Girls" just go together so easily, as easily as settling onto the couch to watch a comforting episode of the beloved show after a long day.

Gabbing with our besties about our favorite plotlines, snacking on goodies (including cheesecake, a "Golden Girls" favorite), and rewatching the hit sitcom makes for a powerful trio, as powerful and enduring as the friendships forged on the long-running series, which originally aired on NBC from 1985 through 1992.

But you can also gab with pals, and snack on goodies, while enjoying a new "Golden Girls"-themed eatery, a limited-time pop-up set to debut in Beverly Hills on July 30.

Which is, yes, also "Golden Girls Day," making the restaurant's opening especially auspicious (and delicious).

See some early snapshots of the colorful space, which is as light, plant-filled, and '80s-cozy as the sets seen on the show.

Those are sets we see on our TV, right? "The Golden Girls" is just a fictional show, yes? It isn't a real world where friendships, cheesecake, and gabbing at the kitchen table can solve everything that needs solving?

Sigh.

At least The Golden Girls Kitchen LA is here to give us the comfort food, and comfort food of the soul, that we seek.

The Golden Girls Kitchen LA opens for a limited-time run on July 30, 2022 (Golden Girls Day).
A warm welcome, full of photos of the Girls, greets guests.
The eatery is located at 369 N. Bedford Drive in Beverly Hills.
Cheesecake is a flavorful focal point of the restaurant, and topping each slice? Festive flags bearing the images of Rose, Dorothy, Blanche, and Sophia.
Mirrors, plants, and baubles give guests the sense that they're inside the bungalow seen on the hit sitcom.
Shag carpeting, doilies, and the iconic palm print also add visual flair to the restaurant.
An illuminated ode to the famous theme song is seen in this flowery neon artwork.
The Golden Girls Kitchen, which is presented by Bucket Listers, will head for more locations, including San Francisco, Miami, and Chicago, down the road.

