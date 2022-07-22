Find the Free Fun Inside OC Fair

What to Know Costa Mesa

Through Aug. 14, 2022 (closed Mondays and Tuesdays)

Admission: $12 Wednesday and Thursday, $14 Friday-Sunday; seniors 60+ and kids ages 6 to 12 may enter for $7 every day the fair is open; advance tickets are required

County fairs are some of the original multi-faceted festivals, the sort of events that offer fair goers oodles of tempting choices in the categories of food, entertainment, thrills, experiences, and more.

And when there's a lot of everything to consider?

Some things will have a separate cost, apart from admission, while a number of adventures, moments, and "awww"-some adventures will be free.

OC Fair has become known for its many complimentary offerings, the sorts of free-of-charge to-dos that you can savor without ever reaching for your wallet.

Sure, you'll want to have funds for the midway and all of those eye-poppingly offbeat eats, but taking in a live show at certain spots around the OC Fair & Event Center or cheering on the All-Alaskan Racing Pigs will be a gratis gas.

A good place to peruse all of the events happening on the day you plan to visit, which, yep, should be a Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, or Sunday? Because the fair rests (even if its hardworking teams do not) on Mondays and Tuesdays?

You can do so on this page, which lists several different offerings, including several that come courtesy of the fair.

Some of the freebies, once you're inside, include the aforementioned pig races (squeal), admiring the produce and floral competitions, watching a cow milking demonstration, calling upon the Great American Petting Farm, applauding the Tupua Polynesian dance group at the Plaza Pacifica (the troupe performs nightly), and wowing over the magic of Frank Thurston on the promenade.

The evening tunes at Baja Blues?

Also free to enjoy, and the Latin dancing at Hussong's Cantina is also a pay-no-admission treat.

If you're seeking out this side of the fair, inquire about more free fun at the information booth.

Good to know? Beyond the freebies, there are also plenty of deals associated with OC Fair. The $4 Taste of Fair Food series will pop up each Thursday afternoon, if trying bites from several spots, at a discount, is your jam, while unlimited ride wristbands are back on Wednesdays and Thursdays (definitely check out the hours and details before you go).

And before you do go? Securing your gate admission, in advance, is a must. The details? Squeal: They're all right here.