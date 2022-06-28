OC Fair's Got $4 Treats Each Thursday, Oh Yum

OC Fair is open July 15-Aug. 14 (select days); advance tickets are required

Costa Mesa

$4 Taste of Fair Food happens each Thursday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; every vendor will offer a $4 sample of a specific dish

Thursday is the fourth weekday, making the upcoming, super-tempting, ultra-appetizing dining deal at the soon-to-open OC Fair especially easy to remember.

And that deal? It's called $4 Taste of Fair Food, and it happens every Thursday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

If you just stow that "4" in your noggin, you'll remember the specifics of this winning weekly happening: It's on the fourth weekday (Thursday), the samples found at each food vendor will be four dollars each, and it all wraps up at 4 o'clock.

Cinchy stuff, totally easy to remember. And here's one more "for" to help your recall when it comes to this reoccurring offer: This is "for" fair-loving foodies who love to try a lot of fun flavors, all in one go, but also crave a deal to help them not break the bank.

What won't be quite as simple to remember?

The long list of 2022 savory, sweet, and offbeat samples on the $4 Taste of Fair Food roster. There are quite a few, and obviously a number of participating vendors, so scrolling through this list before you go is a wise idea.

A Fried Twinkie at Fried A Fair, the Fruity Pebble Dole Whip at Nitro Treats, and a bowl of Pink's chili are some of the mmm-inspiring offerings that tasters will encounter.

Again, this is a Thursday-only kind of deal, and only from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., so you'll want to plan your day accordingly (and, yes, entry to the Costa Mesa festival is a separate ticket).

The 2022 OC Fair opens on July 15, and will run for a month, on select dates, bidding foodies and all fair fans "fair"-well on Aug. 14. That means you have four Thursdays, beginning on Thursday, July 21, to try out the $4 Taste of Fair Food samples.

Advance tickets to the fair? They're required, so secure yours soon.