The Giant Easter Egg Basket is rolling back to Underwood Family Farms

What to Know Springtime Easter Festival at Underwood Family Farms in Moorpark

March 16-April 7, 2024

$18 general admission (other ticketing tiers available); weekday admission can be purchased at the gate, except for Friday, March 29 (advance purchase only); weekend tickets must be purchased online

The Easter Bunny is quite the huge hare, or at least we'll note that he is a rabbit that is notably taller than most long-eared hoppers.

But we're quite sure that even the iconic E.B., if we may call him that, would be astounded at the colossal Easter basket, and enormous eggs, that go on display at Underwood Family Farms during its annual springtime celebration.

The mega eggs aren't for hiding nor finding, of course, but families visiting the joyful jamboree do love to pose for playful pictures near the behemoth basket.

There are other fun 'n sunny spots for memorable snapshots around the Moorpark farm, and visitors to the Springtime Easter Festival can get to know them all, in addition to the other festive features of the bash.

Those include animal shows, tractor-drawn wagon rides, and snap-your-own-pics with the Easter Bunny.

You'll also gain entry to the adorable Animal Center area, a place that is always furry and purr-y. But come the spring? Little baby critters are popular draws, from chicks to goats, and visitors can count on various heartstrings to be tugged.

There are even some Live Bunny Photo Ops during the festival, at select times each day.

The pick-your-own fields are always popular with guests at the agricultural wonderland, but we'll guess that the super-bright tulips, which are looking especially fabulous and fetching as the middle of March arrives, will bustle with flower lovers.

The cotton harvester slide, hay pyramids, and a trike trail will be other draws during the multi-day hoppening, er, happening.

Weekends are busiest during the festival, as you might guess, and you'll definitely need to purchase your Saturday or Sunday admission in advance (as well as on the Friday before Easter).

If you prefer to swing by on a weekday, you can buy your ticket at the farm, which also boasts a produce-packed store.