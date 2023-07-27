‘The Goonies' to ‘Scarface': Cinespia's summer-ending schedule is here

What to Know Cinespia at Hollywood Forever Cemetery, in partnership with Coca-Cola

The outdoor film series, which features DJs and themed photobooth, unveiled its final summer 2023 line-up on July 27

"The Devil Wears Prada" struts on the Saturday of Labor Day Weekend

Surely there are film fans out there who have both "The Goonies" and "Scarface" on their personal list of favorites. Or maybe there are those cinema buffs that count "The Devil Wears Prada" and "The Royal Tenenbaums" among the stylish works they must revisit each and every year.

But if you're the sort of cinephile who fancies all four films — two icons of the '80s and two sophisticated treats out of the aughts — then you are in some kind of cine-fantastical luck: This quality quartet is screening at Hollywood Forever Cemetery in September.

Cinespia is the outfit that's presenting the series, as the location may have suggested, and tickets? They're available now.

Let us also add that the outdoor movie season is juuust beginning to come to a conclusion, as it usually does in September, and these are the last four films on the outdoor movie spectacular's 2023 summer roster.

So if you haven't yet Cinespia'd this summer, your opportunities are swiftly diminishing.

But wait: Alfresco films of the most frightful variety do have a way of materializing in the fall, and Cinespia may soon reveal a few October treats. Those will really and truly be among the last movies on the 2023 schedule, however.

So if you're going to savor cinema under the stars, now is your chance: "The Devil Wears Prada" shimmers on Sept. 2, "The Goonies" on Sept. 3, "The Royal Tenenbaums" on Sept. 9, and "Scarface" on Sept. 16 at Hollywood Forever Cemetery.

"We're thrilled to bring you the ultimate blend of fashion, adventure, family nostalgia, and drama with our Cinespia September lineup at Hollywood Forever," said Cinespia founder, John Wyatt. "We look forward to seeing everyone there as we close out our 22nd summer season."

Keep in mind that a well-themed photobooth will play a role at each event if you want to swan into the cinematic scene wearing your best Miranda Priestly ensemble or cute Chunk-inspired Hawaiian shirt.