The Great American Takeout Adds a Tasty Sweepstakes

Calling in to a cuisine-cool, people-nice, super-tasty takeout favorite?

Southern Californians have been doing that quite a bit during these #SaferatHome days, as a way to get dinner, to fill up, and to show the restaurant down the street, or across the neighborhood, that you have their back during this challenging moment.

And while places offering takeout are open most if not all days of the week, depending, Tuesdays have become the day in which we celebrate The Great American Takeout, a once-a-week reminder to show our local eateries, and their hardworking employees, our loyalty and gratitude.

The third round of the nationwide restaurant-spotlighting effort is back on Tuesday, April 7, but this time with a tasty twist that's a one-time-only kind of deal: "You could win takeout for a year courtesy of Shift4 Payments."

How to enter? You'll need to snap a pic of your takeout/delivery supper, your lunch, that appetizing appetizer, the roll that bowled you over, then post it on Instagram or Twitter on April 7.

Oh yes, there are the all-important hashtags to include: #TheGreatAmericanTakeout and #Shift4Sweepstakes.

As far as tagging goes? If you're on Twitter, the handle to tag is @TheGATakeout. If you're going Instagram, tag @thegreatamericantakeout.

The sweetest part? Shift4 Payments will donate a buck to the Restaurant Employee Relief Fund for each tagged post.

The cap on the donations? It's $10,000, so get posting, to help restaurant employees and to make sure you're a contender in the contest.

It's Takeout Tuesday, part of The Great American Takeout, a good way to get grub and to show the love to the amazing and essential eateries across our region.