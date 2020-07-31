The Hello Kitty Bow Room Reopens Outdoors

What to Know 860 Spectrum Center Drive in Irvine

Reservations available through Yelp

Tea is available Friday-Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., while The Bow Room is serving from 5 to 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday

When The Boo Room at Hello Kitty Grand Cafe debuted in 2018, it attracted quite the spotlight, both here in Southern California and in the wider, Hello Kitty-obsessed world.

For not only was it a supercute space themed to the Sanrio icon, but it included a menu full of spirited libations created for fans ages 21 and over.

Hello Kitty cocktails? Those were happening, with style and flair, in addition to a host of picture-ready plates.

But The Bow Room closed in the spring, because of the pandemic, putting visits to the delightfully designed bar on hold.

And while Hello Kitty fans have had a number of other pursuits to keep engage in, adorably, since March 2020, including a painting-at-home class, many buffs wondered when The Bow Room would be back.

It just returned, as July wound down, and the tables? They're now outdoors, in the sunshine, giving patrons space.

Drinks like Kitty Island and Empress Kitty may now be quaffed in an alfresco setting, along with a pastry-delicious Afternoon Tea.

Due to limited capacity, reservations are advised. The Afternoon Tea service is available Fridays through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., while cocktails from The Bow Room may be enjoyed Fridays and Saturday from 5 to 9:30 p.m.

Reservations? Don your biggest bow and make them now through Yelp.