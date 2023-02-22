The Hollywood Pantages Theatre Pulls the Curtain Back on Its 23-24 Season

What to Know Broadway in Hollywood unveiled its 2023-2024 season on Feb. 22, 2023

The musicals will take the stage at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre

"The Wiz," "Chicago the Musical," and other gems are on the luminous line-up

It's a lengthy trip from the heart of Tinseltown to the glittery lights of Broadway, so when some of the best-known modern musicals, and beloved revivals, make their way west?

We're launching into some high-flying kick-steps in excitement, fluttering our jazz hands, twirling on the tips of our toes, and waving our bedazzled fedora, and Fred Astaire-style cane, high in the air.

Those are some of the snazzy sights a musical maven might see in a traditional stage spectacular, but there'll be plenty of creative surprises, and newer notes, to enjoy when the fresh season begins at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre.

Broadway in Hollywood just pulled back the curtain on the venue's splashy 2023-2024 season, giving fans a peek at what to expect on the famous stage.

Five of the shows will enjoy their Los Angeles premieres, while a few others will be tried-and-terrific favorites among local theater regulars.

First up? It's "MJ the Musical," a "Tony Award-winning musical that explores the creative and collaborative spirit of Michael Jackson."

"The Wiz" will dance down the Yellow Brick Road soon after, and soon after that show eases onto its next engagement? "Chicago the Musical" will celebrate its 25th anniversary.

"Girl From the North Country," with words and music by Bob Dylan, is next up, then "Mrs. Doubtfire" is set to deliver the smiles and snappy dialogue.

A new production of "Peter Pan" will then swoop in, with a revival of "Company" and "Les Misérables" rounding out the outsized, award-packed, big-thrills season.

The question sure to follow is this: "When can I get tickets?" If you're a current season ticket holder, you're invited to renew as soon as you like, and "new customers may purchase season ticket packages" beginning on Feb. 22, too.

For further details on each production's background, creative team, and history, wave your sequined fedora in the air and kick-step over to the Broadway in Hollywood site now.